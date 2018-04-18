IVY Launches Expansive Earth Day Program Across Its 7 Markets Combining Thought Leadership, Volunteering And Charity Alignments To Give Its Millennial Audience A Lesson In Environmental Impact

These eco-focused IVY initiatives take place against the backdrop of a year-long assault on Federal environmental protections by the EPA Trump appointee Scott Pruitt.

As the chief architect of the Earth Day initiatives, IVY Social Impact Director Anabay Sullivan stated, "The environment is an issue area that our staff and supporters are passionate about and we are excited to focus our programming on these topics throughout the month of April. In each IVY city, we are volunteering with local environmental organizations on restoration projects and urban farming initiatives. We are raising awareness and funds for the Wildlife Conservation Network's lion and elephant conservation efforts through a series of galas. And we are featuring leading experts and practitioners on corporate sustainability, climate change adaptation, and the future of solar energy at dinners and salon discussions."

The impact experiences include a Beekeeping Workshop at Brooklyn Garage (4.29), and community volunteering sessions at Urban Farming Lab & Rooftop Farm Tour at Chicago's Uncommon Ground (4.22), D.C.'s Rock Creek Conservancy (4.14), L.A.'s Urban Farming with Community Healing Garden (4.29), San Francisco's Alemany Farm, Miami's MUVE Frost Science @ Virginia Key (4.21), and Boston's Emerald Necklace Conservancy @ Oldstead Park (4.21).

IVY's thought leadership program for April includes an IVY Idea Night featuring David Keith, a Harvard Professor speaking on Solar Geoengineering (Boston, 4.18), an IVY Thought Leader Dinner featuring Sophia Mendelsohn, JetBlue's Head of Sustainability (NYC, 4.23), an IVY Ideas Night featuring Varun Sivaram, Fellow for Science & Technology at Council of Foreign Relations about The Future of Solar Technology (SF, 4.4) and an IVY Salon Discussion featuring David Livingston, Director of Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center discussing Climate Solutions For a Brighter World (DC, 4.26).

IVY's Thought Leadership Director Michael Gewirtzman stated, "IVY's Thought Leadership programming continues to feature individuals who are innovating and revolutionizing the ways in which they do business across their respective industries. Our April programming, focusing on the environment and sustainability, allows the IVY community to hear from true leaders in this field who are passionate about sharing their knowledge with our engaged audience. We are thrilled to partner with them and provide a platform to deliver such an important message."

In addition, IVY's seven Spring Galas will all be in partnership with The Wildlife Conservation Network (WCN). WCN's mission is to protect endangered species and preserve their natural habitats by supporting entrepreneurial conservationists who pursue innovative strategies for people and wildlife to coexist and thrive. The Elephant Crisis Fund and the Lion Recovery Fund are emblematic of this game-changing strategy of WCN, developed with its partner the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, with 100% of donations go toward the animals, not administrative costs.

"IVY's goal is to engage and inspire a new generation to make a daily positive impact in their communities," said Beri Meric, co-founder and CEO of IVY. "IVY produces over 100 annual events dedicated to social impact, which is a key vertical for IVY and our national community of supporters."

IVY has featured social impact leader speakers such as Scott Harrison (founder of Charity:Water), Tim Shriver (Chairman of the Special Olympics), Lauren Bush Lauren (co-founder of FEED), and Adam Garone (co-founder of The Movember Foundation), and hosted social impact forums on a variety of issues ranging from VeteransAffairs to a Philanthropy Forum on how to join a non-profit board.

To learn more about IVY and our national community, visit IVY.com. To view IVY MEDIA's content, visit IVYtv.

ABOUT IVY: THE SOCIAL UNIVERSITY

IVY: The Social University is the community that fosters connections between intellectually curious, 25-45-year-olds including entrepreneurs, creatives and innovative professionals to learn, grow, and impact their worlds together. IVY curates 1,000+ annual experiences featuring leading minds in entrepreneurship, art & culture, policy, health & wellness, and social impact. Since its launch in 2013, and with the advent of IVY Media in 2017, the IVY audience has grown to 500,000+ followers across seven cities including Boston, Chicago, D.C., Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. IVY plans to expand domestically and globally in 2019 and to operate 50 global cities within 5 years. To learn more and become a member of the IVY community, please visit IVY.com.

