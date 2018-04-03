iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Development and fundraising professionals depend on comprehensive donor information to make informed gift asks. iWave for Salesforce brings this information directly into a nonprofit's Salesforce database. Enriching nonprofits' internal data in Salesforce with iWave's one billion wealth and philanthropic records, the upgraded app enables users to focus time and effort on the best major gift prospects.

"We are happy to see iWave further enhance the iWave for Salesforce app on the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to learn more about their donors and better understand their capacity and inclination to give," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

The latest version of iWave for Salesforce enables more functionality than ever before. Features include:

Batch scoring: Users can segment and score many contacts with one click. Access to Profiles: Within the app, users can generate a new, custom profile for their prospect or link to an existing profile that details comprehensive donor records. Tailored User Preferences: Customize individual settings so users can score and filter prospective donors based on fundraising goals.

"Our goal with iWave for Salesforce is to help our clients fundraise with confidence," said Trent Beattie, VP of Channel Partners for iWave. "The latest version continues to enrich our clients' Salesforce database with valuable intelligence and it brings a new level of customization and transparency that enables clients to align the solution with their unique fundraising goals."

To get started with iWave for Salesforce you can get a free demo or learn more on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About iWave: iWave is the top rated fundraising intelligence platform on the market because it enables development departments to fundraise with confidence. Their solutions help you determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask through scoring, screening, and intel on your prospective donor's capacity and inclination to give.

SOURCE iWave

Related Links

http://www.iwave.com

