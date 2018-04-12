Jabra launches Engage - the business headset engineered for ultimate call satisfaction and security

To address the challenges facing call-centric businesses, Jabra Engage was designed after extensive research into the pain points experienced by heavy headset users. As the customer journey evolves and transactional calls become routine, human interaction is reserved for business-critical calls, such as complex inquiries or complaints. These touchpoints require the highest call quality standards to ensure customer satisfaction and effective resolution.

Jabra Engage is the product of more than 115,000 hours of development by Jabra engineers and four registered new patents. The result is a new class of DECT professional headsets that offer superior wireless capabilities with incredible call clarity and a superior overall sound experience. Engage supports improved customer satisfaction and employee productivity, all while providing the highest level of security of any wireless headset on the market.

Independent research has shown that calls are getting longer, leading to major problems faced by organizations regarding DECT channel availability. Jabra Engage allows three times (3x) as many workers in a shared space to connect wirelessly, solving the 'density' problem experienced by competing technologies, without negatively impacting the call experience in terms of sound quality and range.

With a wireless range of up to 490 feet/150 meters, Engage frees employees from their work station, allowing them to move freely without affecting call quality. In addition, its advanced noise-cancelling microphones and enhanced speakers provide crystal-clear audio for perfect customer conversations every time, no matter how busy the work environment.

The new Jabra Engage franchise also leads the market in call security. As cybercrime mounts and customer calls routinely involve sensitive data, security is critical for any professional headset. Engage incorporates new features that make it the world's most secure professional wireless headsets, including authentication and encryption functions along with 'physical assisted pairing' that creates a secure link-key between the headset and docking base unit.

The franchise comprises the Engage 65 and Engage 75 to create a simpler, more competitive premium wireless DECT portfolio. With all-day battery life and a rapid charging option, calls can last as long as they need to, increasing team members' availability and ensuring important and valuable customer conversations are not disrupted. Each Engage headset features an integrated busylight that acts as a 'do-not-disturb' sign, letting colleagues know that the user is on a call, thereby reducing interruptions.

"With the Engage franchise, we have engineered the industry's best headset family – one that will have an invaluable impact on call quality, customer satisfaction, employee productivity and security," said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra. "Engage brings benefits to any professional who uses the phone for their work. Within almost every business, there is a group of employees who spend a significant amount of time on call-based communications, from advisors to sales representatives. Now, every individual in heavily phone-based communications can take advantage of Engage to make every conversation better at both ends of the line," concluded Svendsen-Tune.

Key features of the Engage franchise:

Industry-leading wireless performance: Provides superior wireless connectivity with a range of 490 feet/150 meters, enabling three times more users in the same office space – with no loss in connection quality.

Provides superior wireless connectivity with a range of 490 feet/150 meters, enabling three times more users in the same office space – with no loss in connection quality. Crystal clarity: Advanced noise-cancelling microphone and advanced speakers deliver perfect sound quality even in the noisiest environments.

Advanced noise-cancelling microphone and advanced speakers deliver perfect sound quality even in the noisiest environments. More talk time: Up to 13 hours of talk time and a busylight that acts as a 'do-not-disturb' sign.

Up to 13 hours of talk time and a busylight that acts as a 'do-not-disturb' sign. Any call, from any device. Increased availability for calls: Connect to up to five devices simultaneously, increasing your team's availability for customer calls. Can connect to desk phone, softphone, analog phone and two Bluetooth devices.**

Connect to up to five devices simultaneously, increasing your team's availability for customer calls. Can connect to desk phone, softphone, analog phone and two Bluetooth devices.** Choice of wearing styles to support different workstyles: With stereo, mono and lightest-in-category convertible models, there's a Jabra Engage for everyone.

Find out more about the Jabra Engage franchise at: www.jabra.com/engage



* Relates to Jabra Engage 75/65 Stereo and Mono variants.

February 19, 2018. See facts on www.jabra.com/commercial-claims

** Variant dependent.

Pricing and Availability

The Jabra Engage franchise is available now through Jabra partners and at Jabra.com.

Price: Engage 65 starting from 348 USD. Engage 75 starting from 420 USD.

