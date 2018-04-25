Jack Black® Adds New Oil-Control Toner to Complete Their Best-Selling Oily Skin Regimen

Jack Black's new Oil-Control Toner bolsters the brand's best-selling regimen for oil-prone skin, which currently includes their Deep Dive® Glycolic Facial Cleanser and Clean-Break® Oil-Free Moisturizer. Featuring natural, innovative ingredients for which Jack Black® is known for, the formula contains Red Macroalgae to regulate sebum production and protect against pollution, Witch Hazel to dissolve pore-clogging residue, as well as Salicylic Acid and Lactic Acid to gently exfoliate the top layer of dead skin cells and help reduce blackheads.

"As a brand whose legacy is rooted in advanced, luxury products for men, our new toner is a natural and most welcomed extension to our current facial skincare offerings," says Curran Dandurand, Co-Founder of Jack Black®. "Men's facial skin tends to be oilier and thicker than women's, so when we saw a need for a product like this, we knew it had to come from us."

As with all Jack Black® products, the new Oil-Control Toner is dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. The formula is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, vegan and colorant-free.

Jack Black® Oil-Control Toner is available beginning April 26 for $25 at www.getJackBlack.com.

ABOUT JACK BLACK®

Jack Black® is a leading brand in the prestige men's skincare market. The company was founded in 2000 as a response to a void in the skincare marketplace. At the time few, if any, companies were offering premium-quality, high-performance, easy-to-use grooming products for men. Jack Black® is proud to be made in the USA and cruelty-free. Each product is carefully formulated using the very finest ingredients, combining the latest technologies with time-tested natural remedies, to create formulas that are not only effective, but also lightweight and non-greasy. Nothing complicated, nothing cosmetic, just superior skincare.

For more information, please visit www.getjackblack.com.

*# 1 Men's Skincare Brand

Source: The NPD Group, Inc./ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Retail Dollar Sales, January 2017-December 2017

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-black-adds-new-oil-control-toner-to-complete-their-best-selling-oily-skin-regimen-300635897.html

SOURCE Jack Black

Related Links

https://www.getjackblack.com

