Jacksonville, FL: Where Fitness Meets Nature

Jax Beach : With various local outfitters, you can rent a board, bike, fish, kayak and run on the beach.



Neptune Beach : Change your terrain with a jog along the sand of Neptune Beach . This small beach town offers a quick and scenic 4k route out-and-back to the pier.



Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park : With 1.5 miles of sandy beach and 20 miles of trails, Hanna Park is the place for mountain bikers and hikers. For surfers, "The Poles" offers impressive breaks year around



Timucuan Preserve: Comprised of 46,000 acres of wetlands, waterways and other habitats, this is ideal for kayaking, hiking, biking and watersports.



Talbot Island State Park: These unique sea islands, Big and Little Talbot Island, are a popular place for hiking, kayaking, beachcombing, surfing and observing wildlife. The 2.9-mile off road paved multi-use Timucuan Trail is perfect for biking and running.



Downtown Jacksonville : Run or stroll through on either side of the 3-mile Riverwalk or across one of Downtown's bridges.



Huguenot Memorial Park: This 450-acre peninsula is surrounded by three bodies of water: Fort George Inlet, the St. Johns River and the Atlantic Ocean. Adventure seekers can enjoy surfing, windsurfing, kayaking and swimming at the park's "Jetties."



Jacksonville- Baldwin Rail Trail : This abandoned railroad corridor is now a 14.5-mile multi-use paved trail.

"There is really no excuse not to be active in Jacksonville," says Patty Winters, Visit Jacksonville. "You will find yourself immersed in nature and having an unforgettable adventure!"

