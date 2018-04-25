Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming

ENCINA's new processing plant will create BTX with high value aromatic hydrocarbons containing benzene, toluene and xylene. Also known as hydrogenated pyrolysis gasoline or pygas, these aromatics are extracted for further processing. When commissioned in the summer of 2020, this petrochemical plant will feature a scalable design of 200 to 400 total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH) and produce approximately 50,000 to 100,000 tons of BTX per year.

"Our advanced Jacobs Operations Readiness and Design for Reliability processes will be implemented on ENCINA's new BTX plant to support the scalability requirements of this facility," said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. "From initial operability to ongoing maintenance, the safety of the operations and maintenance workforce will be a key focus of Jacobs and ENCINA as we work together on this project."

ENCINA Chemicals, LLC is a chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

