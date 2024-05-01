Jacobs to Deliver Final Design on Brightline West High Speed Rail Nevada Segment

Creates vital link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, reducing emissions and improving safety

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Brightline West, America's first true high-speed rail system, for final design of the Nevada rail segment. Brightline West is a 218-mile, $12 billion passenger rail project connecting Las Vegas to Southern California twice as fast as the average drive time.

The Nevada Segment of the system, delivered in strategic partnership with Brightline West and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), will be a 34-mile segment of high-speed rail alignment from the south end of the Las Vegas Strip to the Nevada/California border. Jacobs will provide final design of the trackwork and 22 complex structures, including grading, drainage, geotechnical investigations, traffic engineering and utility coordination.

"The Brightline West Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system is a strategic start to a new era of connection and transportation in America, reducing vehicle traffic and offering an eco-friendly alternative," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "As we advance the final stages of design, our work on the Nevada-side segment, including trackwork and structures, paves the way for this groundbreaking achievement. Together, we're creating a safer, more sustainable mode of travel between these iconic destinations."

When complete, Brightline West's fully electric, zero emission system will take passengers from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in just 2 hours and 10 minutes and is estimated to remove more than 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Additionally, the Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system is estimated to generate $10 billion in direct economic impact, while enhancing wildlife protections, reducing highway fatalities and injuries and eliminating more than 700 million miles of vehicle travel annually.

Ranked as No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs helps our clients move people, goods and freight – whether by air, sea, underground or even through mountains. Our solutions help plan, develop, finance, design, construct, maintain and operate smart transportation infrastructure – such as Queensferry Crossing, Scotland's largest infrastructure project for a generation, and transformations to the busiest commuter railroad in the U.S. on New York City's Grand Central Madison project – that connects people and communities around the world.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs