Jagged Peak Launches Merchant of Record Solution

With Jagged Peak's eCommerce services spanning 45 countries, it enables companies to sell beyond domestic borders more easily and seamlessly. The Merchant of Record solution can be leveraged for cross-border transactions on a company's webstore or online marketplace. The solution utilizes Jagged Peak's EDGE eCommerce platform to run tax calculations, connect payment gateways and manage orders optimally.

Merchant of Record services include a wide range of administrative responsibilities:



Ensure Regulatory Compliance, such as PCI DSS Standards for Handling Cardholder Information and Other Data Security Regulations

Ensure Compliance with Country-Specific Payment Laws and Regulations

Refund Requests and Chargebacks

Maintain Inventory Assignments

Maintain Merchant Accounts and Payment Gateways

Negotiate and Manage ongoing Credit Card Processing Fees

Fraud Monitoring and Management

Tax & VAT Calculation, Collection and Payment Processing

Cash Management

"We saw a demand for this service at a global level," said Paul Demirdjian, CEO of Jagged Peak. "Clients want to test new markets, but don't necessarily want to build an in-house team to do so. We are enthusiastic to step in and offer Merchant of Record services, with full end-to-end solutions including fulfillment and logistics services to help clients expand their global footprint."

To learn more visit: www.jaggedpeak.com

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak, a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, is a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability and profitability of omnichannel businesses. Its full-featured eCommerce Platform (ECP) and robust Order Management System (OMS) can be deployed alone or coupled with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) to form a shop-to-ship, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units and distribution channels. Combining this best-in-class technology with Customer Support, Professional Services, FlexNet Fulfillment Network, Merchant of Record, Cross Border and Marketplace Management, Jagged Peak offers a uniquely holistic approach to eCommerce. For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.



About Singapore Post Limited

For over 150 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country's postal service provider has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore.



Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.



Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.

