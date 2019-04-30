Jake Owen with special guest Hunter Hayes to perform at FedExForum for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, uniting fans in the fight to end childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music fans will soon hear WGKX (KIX 106) promoting a one-time concert with Jake Owen and special guest Hunter Hayes for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at FedExForum in Memphis.

KIX 106, the source for Today's Best Country, plans to offer its loyal listeners the chance to win concert tickets and VIP fan experiences, in an effort to unite country music fans around the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The longtime St. Jude radio partner has raised more than $10 million for St. Jude over three decades. Thanks to generous donors – families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The timing of the concert coincides with the radio station's other partnership with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational from July 24-28 – which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world to Memphis.

"It is an honor to play a part in bringing Jake and Hunter back to Memphis to support tourism and St. Jude," said Morgan Bohannon, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media. "Our listeners are a great source of pride because they make it possible for KIX 106 to contribute to the pioneering research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in such a significant way."

Owen is a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Earlier this year, he attended the 30th anniversary of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids®, co-founded by Randy Owen. During the weekend festivities, Jake and Randy performed with Clint Black and Michael Ray before an audience of more than 900 radio personalities and industry executives from across the country. Randy then presented Jake with the "Angels Among Us" award to recognize his support of St. Jude.

"I have witnessed the amazing work at St. Jude and this summer concert is an opportunity to raise awareness and give back to St. Jude and the surrounding city that has given so much," said Jake Owen. "I look forward to celebrating with fans and uniting in the fight to end childhood cancer."

On more than one occasion, Hayes has visited St. Jude patient families and performed at the 2018 St. Jude Rock n Roll® Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon.

"The mission of St. Jude is near and dear to my heart," said Hayes. "Having spent time in Memphis and at St. Jude, I've seen the level of support patient families need and receive for free because everything is completely covered – thanks to supporters around the globe. I am excited to return to the city and make it a night to remember."

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office or call (800) 745-3000.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

