James Lukezic, Wrongly Accused NYC Executive, Found Not Guilty by Jury

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-day, six-person criminal jury trial that saw both the defendant and accuser take the stand, the six-person jury returned a not-guilty verdict in a misdemeanor assault charge Thursday, to the relief of the wrongfully accused Mr. James Lukezic, his friends, and colleagues.

Chairman of Mount Moriah Charity, James Lukezic, makes a donation to The Bennington School (Bronx, New York, April 2021)

James Lukezic, Executive Managing Director at Old Slip Capital Partners, was accused of unwanted touching by a female 1099 Contractor who was only employed by the firm for four business days. To prove Mr. Lukezic's innocence, Defense Attorney Patrick Michael Megaro carefully reviewed the evidence and systematically detailed each evidentiary item to the jury, evidence included damaging subpoenaed video evidence, depositions of the parties involved and phone records of the accuser.

The accuser had, within two days of the alleged simple assault, delivered Mr. Lukezic's attorney a $250,000.00 settlement offer, which according to trial transcripts was quickly denied by Mr. Lukezic and his legal team.

Both the arresting officer of the Palm Beach Police Department, a 26-year-old transfer from East New York and his supervisor took the stand during the trial.

PR contact: [email protected]

Related Images

james-lukezic.jpeg

James Lukezic

Chairman of Mount Moriah Charity, James Lukezic, makes a donation to The Bennington School (Bronx, New York, April 2021)

SOURCE James Lukezic