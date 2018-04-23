James Plummer Joins Bracewell's Public Finance Team in San Antonio

Plummer has more than 30 years of experience advising clients on tax-exempt financings, tax credits and governmental contracts, particularly with respect to tax-exempt housing finance. He is well-versed in all tax aspects of tax-exempt financings, including qualified 501(c)(3) bonds. Plummer has negotiated development, management and operating contracts involving private developments and governmental entities and integrating those contracts into tax-exempt financing structures. His clients range from large urban counties to national housing developers.

"Jim is an experienced, talented and creative lawyer," said Barron F. Wallace, a partner in Bracewell's Houston office. "We're excited to work with him in strengthening our ability to serve clients in the public finance bond market and expanding our housing practice in Texas and across the United States."

Plummer is the fourth in a series of strategic hires made by Bracewell since the start of the year. In March, Nancy C. LeGros joined the public finance team as a healthcare partner in Bracewell's Dallas office. Nicolai J. Sarad and Fernando J. Rodriguez Marin also joined the firm in March as members of the project finance team in New York.

"Bracewell is a leader when it comes to public finance," said Plummer. "I'm looking forward to working with my new partners, many of whom I've known for years, in continuing to serve the needs of our clients."

Plummer graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. from Trinity University and earned his J.D. with distinction from St. Mary's School of Law.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, finance and technology industries throughout the world.

Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes. For more information, please visit bracewell.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-plummer-joins-bracewells-public-finance-team-in-san-antonio-300634488.html

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

