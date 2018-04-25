Jamz Pro Pays Music Lovers to Discover New Artists

Founder Karl Talla developed Jamz Pro because, as an artist himself, he saw it was getting harder and harder for new artists to connect with fans. "In an already crowded music scene, it's difficult for new and aspiring artists to break through the noise and find listeners and fans," Talla explained. "Jamz Pro helps level the playing field. Let's face it, in today's world of streaming and on demand music, consumers can access well-known artists as well as indie artists for the same price. How can an artist just starting out compete with that?"

Benefits to Music Lovers

For consumers, finding new, fresh music in their favorite genre can be a challenge even through the typical channels like radio, Spotify, Pandora and more. Now, they'll have even more of an incentive to explore and listen to work they might not otherwise tune into through the typical channels.

Marketing Benefits for Artists

For artists, marketing and promotion can be expensive and frustrating with no guarantee that their songs will ever get in front of potential fans. Some marketing activities don't seem to move the needle at all. Worse, some unscrupulous companies use bots to increase phony video views or social media engagement. Through Jamz Pro, artists can be confident that real people are listening to their songs in their entirety. Plus, users can connect with artists they like directly from the Jamz Pro platform!

How it Works

An artist uploads his or her music to Jamz Pro, tagged with its genre and other descriptors. Then, the artist monetizes the songs he or she wants consumers to hear first. Artists decide how many listeners they want to pay to listen to their song. If an artist wants 100 listeners, for example, he'll "credit" $100 to the song. Once 100 people have listened to the song, he can then decide to add more money to the song's promotion.

Each song is assigned a point. When a consumer listens to the song all the way through, they earn the point. Once a consumer accrues 1,000 points, he or she can cash out and receive the funds through Paypal. Each 1,000 points equals $100.

The songs and/or videos with the dollar symbol at the bottom are payable. Each song is only payable once per individual Jamz Pro account user.

If the listener likes the artist, he or she will have the option to follow the artist on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook YouTube and even channels of their own preference.

Talla is excited about how this new platform can change how emerging artists can break into the hyper-competitive music scene. "That's why we feature only new artists: our goal is to connect them with consumers who will love their music."

To learn more about Jamz Pro, visit: www.jamzpro.com

About Jamz Pro

Jamz Pro is a platform that specializes in building an audience for new and emerging artists. With an already crowded music scene, it is difficult for those who put blood, sweat, and tears into their craft to cut through, let alone blossom, in today's market. For the music consumer who gets tired of the same repetitive sound, or lists of 15 artists dominating the radio, TV, blogs, and streaming services, Jamz Pro is here to cut out the middle man and puts the new artist directly in front of his/her potential fans. Best of all, both the artist and the listener get something out of it in process. Learn more at: www.jamzpro.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamz-pro-pays-music-lovers-to-discover-new-artists-300636052.html

SOURCE Jamz Pro

Related Links

www.jamzpro.com

