Japan Air Conditioner Volume Analysis and Volume Share Analysis 2013-2019: Breakdown by Healthcare, Residential, Industrial, and Commercial and Transportation

Japan is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. It is one of the pioneers in the innovation of Air Conditioner arena; technologies like VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) were developed in this country.

Air Conditioner market will grow with the growth in 5 major industries such as healthcare, residential, industrial, and commercial and transportation. Increasing energy efficiency, portability of the Air Conditioner and inverter Air Conditioner will increase the demand in this country with government support. Japan Air Conditioner demand was more than 10,660 Thousand Units in the year 2019.

The market for Air Conditioner in Japan is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.

RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019.

This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.

In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.

