Japan Contact Center Applications Market 2016-2017 - Forecast to 2023

The Japanese contact center applications market grew by 1.6%, reporting a market revenue of $166.0 million in 2016. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2016 to 2023.

This study is based on 6 application segments including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.

Is the market growing, declining, or reaching saturation? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the key growth regions in the short and long terms?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market? What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?

What is the current competitive landscape? How is it expected to evolve in the future? How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?

How will the market change over time? Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?

Which segment(s) will drive future adoption? What are some of the vertical-specific trends?

Do the products and services offered meet customer needs or is additional development required?

1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Segmentation

3. Forecasts and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent

Altigen

Altitude

Artsoft

Aspect Software

Avaya

Bridgetec

Callray

Cisco Systems

Convergys

eGain

Enghouse Interactive

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Genesys

Grandsys

Hanmec

Huawei

Infobird

Infotalk

Interact

Interactive Intelligence

Inticube

Jiaxun

MPC

NEC

Neocas

Nexus

NICE Systems

Nuance Communications

Oki Electric

P&W Solutions

Parsec

Samsung (Seoul Commtech)Unify

Zinglabs

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdgj2j/japan_contact?w=5





