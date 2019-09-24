Japan Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2019: Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour 2014-2023
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market (value terms) in Japan increased at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4%, increasing from US$ 15,948.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 20,434.3 million by 2023.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Japan. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Japan Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
2.1 Gift Card - Load Value Trend Analysis
2.2 Gift Card - Unused Value Trend Analysis
2.3 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis
2.4 Gift Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
2.5 Gift Card - Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
2.6 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
2.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments
3 Japan Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
3.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis
3.2 Open Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis
4 Japan Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
4.1 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis
4.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis
5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics
5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
5.2 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion
5.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion
6 Japan Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment
6.1 Retail Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast
6.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment
6.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment
7 Japan Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector
7.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
7.2 Sales Uplift Analysis by Retail Sectors
7.3 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Consumer Purchase Behaviour
7.4 Japan Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Key Retailers
7.5 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Number of Gift Cards Purchased
7.6 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
7.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
7.8 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Age Group
7.9 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Income Group
7.10 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Gender
7.11 Business Sentiment - Expected Gift Card Spend in 2019
8 Japan Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment
8.1 Corporate Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast
8.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment
8.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment
8.4 Corporate Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Size of Company
8.5 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
8.6 Corporate Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion
9 Japan Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
9.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
9.2 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards
9.3 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased
9.4 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company
10 Japan Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
10.1 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis
10.2 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards
10.3 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased
10.4 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
10.5 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company
11 Japan Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
11.1 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis
11.2 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards
11.3 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased
11.4 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
11.5 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company
12 Japan Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast
12.1 Festival & Other Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis
12.2 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards
12.3 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased
12.4 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
12.5 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company
Companies Mentioned
- Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
- AEON Group
- Lawson Inc
- FamilyMart Co Ltd
- Yamada Denki Co Ltd
- Rakuten Inc
- Japan Consumers Cooperative Union
- Amazon.com Inc
- Uny Group Holdings Co Ltd
- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd
- Fast Retailing Co Ltd
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- Bic Camera Co Ltd
- Takashimaya Co Ltd
- Edion Corp
- Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd
- Yodobashi Camera Co Ltd
- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
- K's Holdings Corp
- Don Quijote Co LTd
- LIFE Corp
- Japan Tobacco Inc
- Coca-Cola Co
- J Front Retailing Co Ltd
- Shimamura Co Ltd
