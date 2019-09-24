Japan Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2019: Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market (value terms) in Japan increased at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4%, increasing from US$ 15,948.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 20,434.3 million by 2023.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Japan. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Japan Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Gift Card - Load Value Trend Analysis

2.2 Gift Card - Unused Value Trend Analysis

2.3 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

2.4 Gift Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

2.5 Gift Card - Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

2.6 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

2.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments



3 Japan Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

3.2 Open Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis



4 Japan Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

4.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis



5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.2 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion

5.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion



6 Japan Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment

6.1 Retail Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast

6.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment

6.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment



7 Japan Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector

7.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

7.2 Sales Uplift Analysis by Retail Sectors

7.3 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.4 Japan Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Key Retailers

7.5 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Number of Gift Cards Purchased

7.6 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

7.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

7.8 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

7.9 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Income Group

7.10 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Gender

7.11 Business Sentiment - Expected Gift Card Spend in 2019



8 Japan Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.1 Corporate Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast

8.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.4 Corporate Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Size of Company

8.5 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

8.6 Corporate Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion



9 Japan Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

9.3 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

9.4 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



10 Japan Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

10.2 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

10.3 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

10.4 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

10.5 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



11 Japan Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

11.1 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

11.2 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

11.3 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

11.4 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

11.5 Sales / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



12 Japan Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast

12.1 Festival & Other Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

12.2 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

12.3 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

12.4 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

12.5 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



Companies Mentioned



Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

AEON Group

Lawson Inc

FamilyMart Co Ltd

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Japan Consumers Cooperative Union

Amazon.com Inc

Uny Group Holdings Co Ltd

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

Fast Retailing Co Ltd

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Bic Camera Co Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Edion Corp

Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd

Yodobashi Camera Co Ltd

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

K's Holdings Corp

Don Quijote Co LTd

LIFE Corp

Japan Tobacco Inc

Coca-Cola Co

J Front Retailing Co Ltd

Shimamura Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z4oxc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

