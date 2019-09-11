Japan Lighting Fixtures Markets Report 2019-2022 with Focus on LED Lighting and a Snapshot of the Advent of Connected Smart Lighting and Human Centric Lighting

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides historical statistical data 2013-2018 of Production, International trade and Market size of the lighting fixtures industry in Japan. Total and LED-based consumption of lighting fixtures forecasts up to 2022 are also provided.



Lighting Demand of the Japanese market is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting) and by light source (Conventional and LED).



A focus on LED lighting is provided as well as a snapshot of the advent of Connected Smart Lighting and Human Centric Lighting.



A breakdown of Japanese lighting fixtures exports and imports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.



The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the Japanese lighting fixtures market (by segment, by product and application), with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.



A breakdown of the distribution channels of lighting fixtures in Japan is given, together with short profiles and sales of a sample of lighting fixture distributors. Covered channels are: direct sales and contract; lighting fixtures specialists; furniture stores/chains, department stores, DIY; Wholesalers; E-commerce sales; appliances/electronic stores.



A list of selected architectural companies in Japan involved in the lighting business and Lighting designers is given. A relevant financial analysis is included for around 30 Japanese manufacturers of lighting fixtures and related activities.



Population trends, macroeconomic indicators (including GDP, Inflation, population indicators, building construction indicators), and construction data are also provided.



Addresses of the mentioned lighting companies in Japan are also enclosed.

Highlights

The lighting fixtures market in Japan grew by 1% (-0.5% in YEN) in 2018 to a market value of US$ 6.4 billion ( YEN 710 billion ); in the middle run (2013-2018), the market registered a CAGR of 0.2% (2.7% in YEN). The demand is going to soften in the coming years, especially in the consumer segment, as new constructions are expected to decline due to a reduction in the population and a contraction in the number of new housing started.

grew by 1% (-0.5% in YEN) in 2018 to a market value of ( ); in the middle run (2013-2018), the market registered a CAGR of 0.2% (2.7% in YEN). The demand is going to soften in the coming years, especially in the consumer segment, as new constructions are expected to decline due to a reduction in the population and a contraction in the number of new housing started. In 2018, in Japan less than 10% of the local consumption was satisfied by imports ( US$ 704 million ); China remains the top importing country (71% of the total import value). Exports only amounted to US$ 89 million (less than 2% of the production).

less than 10% of the local consumption was satisfied by imports ( ); remains the top importing country (71% of the total import value). Exports only amounted to (less than 2% of the production). The LED-base lighting fixtures segment has almost reached 97% of the market. As it has almost saturated the market, the industry has identified Connected Smart Lighting (CSL) and Human Centric Lighting (HCL) as the next propelling force that will guide the market in the next future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Basic Data and Activity Trend



Japan : Lighting fixtures production, export, import and consumption, 2013-2018: Total, Residential and Technical Lighting

2. International Trade



Japan : Lighting fixtures exports and imports by country of destination/origin and by geographical area, 2013-2018

3. Market Structure



Japan : Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by market segment: consumer/residential, architectural/commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting.

: Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by market segment: consumer/residential, architectural/commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting. Japan : Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by style, product type and application.

: Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by style, product type and application. Japan : LED-based lighting fixtures sales, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts.

: LED-based lighting fixtures sales, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts. Japan : LED-based lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies

: LED-based lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies Japan : Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by light source

: Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by light source Japan : EBIT Margin, ROI and other financial structure indicators for a sample of companies

4. Distribution



Japan : Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by distribution channel and short company profiles (Direct Sales and Contract, Lighting Specialists, Department Stores, Furniture Retailers and Furniture Chains, DIY and Home Centres, Lifestyle Concept Stores, Wholesalers, and Home Builders, Consumer Electronic Stores, E-Commerce)

: Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by distribution channel and short company profiles (Direct Sales and Contract, Lighting Specialists, Department Stores, Furniture Retailers and Furniture Chains, DIY and Home Centres, Lifestyle Concept Stores, Wholesalers, and Home Builders, Consumer Electronic Stores, E-Commerce) Japan : Reference prices

: Reference prices Japan : Architectural and Design companies involved in the lighting business

5. Competitive System



Japan : Lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies

: Lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies Japan : Residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting fixtures sales and market shares for a sample of leading companies.

: Residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting fixtures sales and market shares for a sample of leading companies. Japan : Lighting fixtures sales and market shares of the leading companies broken down by style, kind of product and application.

6. Macroeconomic Indicators



Japan : Population indicators, Country Indicators, GDP and inflation (historical data and forecasts up to 2022)

: Population indicators, Country Indicators, GDP and inflation (historical data and forecasts up to 2022) Japan : Construction market data

Appendix: List of the mentioned lighting companies operating in Japan

Artemide

Arup Japan

Cree

Daiko

Dongmyung

DPA Lighting

Endo

Erco

Feelux

Flos

FSL

GE Lighting

Hansol

Hitachi

Iwasaki

KKDC

Koizumi

Kum Kyeong

Kumho

LightDesign

Louis Poulsen

LPA

Lumens

Maltani

Mitsubishi

Nec

Odelic

Opple

Panasonic

Samsung LED

Tatsuo

Toshiba

Wooree

