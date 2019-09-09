Japan Proton Therapy Market to 2025 by CNS, Head and Neck, Lung, GI , HCC, Pancreas, Gynecologic, Prostate, Bone and Soft Tissue, Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Proton Therapy Market, Patients by 10 Cancer Types (CNS, Head and Neck, Lung, GI, HCC, Pancreas, Gynecologic, Prostate, etc.), Reimbursement Policies & Persons Treated at Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan is the largest proton therapy hub in Asia. The Japan Proton Therapy Market potential is expected to cross US$ 6 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



Rising cancer prevalence, increasing aging population, growing per capita expenditure, increasing number of proton therapy center in Japan will further boost the proton therapy market in the future course of time. In the early time, proton therapy was used to treat specific kind of cancers like prostate, CNS, etc. but now proton therapy technology can treat various cancer at every stage of life; from pediatric to adult and old age also.



Patients Insight - Japan Proton Therapy



This report contains full information about patients, who are likely to get treated with proton therapy, the actual number of patients who have received proton therapy treatment. Moreover we have also categorized the patients on the basis of disease or cancer type into 10 parts; Head and Neck Cancer, Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors, GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Pancreas Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer, Others). We have also provided an in-depth analysis of the proton therapy center in Japan, providing a treated patient number by each year and by each operational center in Japan.



Market Insight - Japan Proton Therapy



Japan is one of the largest hubs of proton therapy center in the Asian region. The rising technological development and increasing cutting-edge technology in radiotherapy in Japan will further propel the proton therapy market of Japan in the forecast period. The rising new under-contraction proton therapy center in Japan due to cancer patient in Japan is increasing at a rapid pace, and it will continue in the future course of time.



This report on Japan Proton Therapy Market, Patients by 10 Cancer Types (Central Nervous System (CNS), Head and Neck, Lung, GI (Gastro-Intestinal), Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Pancreas, Gynecologic, Prostate, Bone and Soft Tissue, Others) Reimbursement Policies & Persons Treated at Centers provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of Japan Proton Therapy Market.



The report studies the market and patients numbers, of 10 individual cancer types who are treated under proton therapy. The report also talks about the list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Reimbursement Policies. The report also studies the Proton Therapy Revenue of 3 Companies.



Types of Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Untapped)



1. Actual Market is the current market which is already present.

2. Untapped Market is the market which can be achieved, but it has yet not been achieved due to the demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market (Actual & Untapped) - Japan Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)

4.1 Actual Proton Therapy Market

4.2 Untapped Proton Therapy Market



5. Number of Patients - Japan Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)

5.1 Actual Numbers

5.2 Untapped Numbers



6. Cancer Types - Japan Proton Therapy Number of Patients (2009 - 2025)

6.1 Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors

6.2 Head and Neck Cancer

6.3 Lung Cancer

6.4 GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer

6.5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Cancer

6.6 Pancreas Cancer

6.7 Gynecologic Cancers

6.8 Prostate Cancer

6.9 Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer

6.10 Others Cancer



7. Cancer Types - Japan Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2025)

7.1 Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors

7.2 Head and Neck Cancer

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.4 GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer

7.5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Cancer

7.6 Pancreas Cancer

7.7 Gynecologic Cancers

7.8 Prostate Cancer

7.9 Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer

7.10 Others Cancer



8. Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers

8.1 Operating Proton Therapy Centers

8.2 Under-Construction Therapy Centers



9. By Centers - Number of Proton Therapy Patients Treated

9.1 Kashiwa (NCC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.2 Hyogo (HIBMC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.3 Tsukuba (PMRC, 2) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.4 WERC Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2009)

9.5 Shizuoka Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.6 Koriyama-City Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.7 Ibusuki (MMRI) Proton Therapy Center (2011 - 2016)

9.8 Fukui City (Prefectural Hospital) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2015)

9.9 Nagoya PTC, Nagoya, Aichi Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)

9.10 Tosu (Saga-HIMAT) Proton Therapy Center (2013)

9.11 Nagano Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2016)

9.12 Hokkaido Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2016)



10. Reimbursement Policies - Japan Proton Therapy



11. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

11.1 Type of Proton Accelerator

11.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)

11.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)

11.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

11.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

11.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

11.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

11.1.7 Superconducting Cyclotrons

11.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

11.2 Beam Transport System

11.3 Beam Delivery System

11.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

11.3.2 Beam Scanning

11.4 Type of Nozzle

11.4.1 Single Scattering

11.4.2 Double Scattering

11.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

11.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

11.5 Treatment Planning System

11.6 Image Viewers

11.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

11.8 Human Resource



12. Company Analysis (2014 - 2025)

12.1 IBA Proton Therapy

12.1.1 Sales Analysis

12.2 Varian Medical Systems

12.2.1 Sales Analysis

12.3 Elekta

12.3.1 Sales Analysis



13. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

13.1 Technology Advancement

13.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

13.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients in Japan



14. Challenges

14.1 Requires Huge Investment

14.2 Operation Challenges



