Japanese Cancer Drug Market Worth $15+ Billion by 2025 - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis for Breast, Prostate, Lung, Colorectum, and Other Leading Drugs

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Cancer Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights

Japan Cancer Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Insight on Cancer Drugs in Clinical Trials: 360 Drugs

Ongoing Clinical Trials for Cancer Drugs: 1,600 Trials

Marketed Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Companies & Indication: 141 Drugs

Cancer Drug Price, Dosage & Sales Insight: 250 Graphs

Cancer Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

The cancer drug market in Japan is witnessing positive growth outlook similar to patterns observed at global levels. The domestic and multinational companies operating in Japan have launched several innovative products in the market driving the overall sales levels in recent years. The increasing geriatric population, R&D spending for new drug innovation, availability of targeted drug therapies are the prominent factors leading to above average growth of cancer drugs market in Japan. The future market growth for cancer drugs and therapies is expected to be almost 70% in absolute terms by 2025 as compare to 2018 levels.



Targeted therapy has the leading share in the Japan cancer drug market while the immunotherapy is the second leading type of therapy. This is due to the ability of targeted therapies to kill only malignant cells thereby exhibiting better treatment outcomes. In addition, elevated efficacy and higher survival rates associated with the use of targeted therapy drugs are other reasons that fuel the growth of the market. In the case of immunotherapy, it is the fastest growing segment in Japan pharmaceutical market as it is widely accepted as an ideal treatment option as these drugs are potentially harmless to the other living cells of the body, which makes them less toxic as compared to other modes of cancer therapies. Hormonal therapy and chemotherapy are not commonly used in Japan as chemotherapy has several adverse effects and hormonal therapy is not able to treat all type of cancers.



In Japan, prostate and lung cancer therapeutics will lead the cancer drug market in upcoming years, which is mainly due to the presence of a huge geriatric population of Japan. Currently, about 28% of the total population of Japan belongs to the age of more than 65 years and this share is expected to increase in upcoming years. Further, the breast cancer drug market will also emerge as the leading segment of Japan caner drug market in the near future as the cases of breast cancer is increasing rapidly in Japan. The overall Cancer cases in Japan are also rising and hence the demand of anticancer drugs is expected to increase rapidly in future years.



The Japanese government will also play a prominent role in the rapid growth of the cancer drug market by providing favorable policies framework for easy drug approval, production and marketing of products. A policy framework change is required in order to make drug approval process simpler so that the globally available products of leading MNCs can enter the Japanese market and are easily accessible to the desired targeted population. In addition to this, it is also necessary to make the drug approval process faster so that the essential and highly effective drugs get approve on right time. As the leading regional companies of Japan is witnessing sales breakdown, the government of Japan can play a major role to encourage these companies for continuous production of the branded as well as generic anticancer drugs.



Several new drugs targeting different types of cancer are about to get approved by PMDA very soon, which will take this market segment to the next level. About 1617 cancer related clinical trials related to more than 350 cancer drugs are under investigation in Japan in which about 30% trials are in late development stage. The investments related to research and development is also increasing and many innovative cancer targeting therapies is expected to get approved in Japan, which will act as game changer in the treatment of cancer.



The future of the Japanese cancer drug market seems to sustain the past growth trends and will continue to its upward growth trajectory in coming years. Cancer drug market opportunity is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2025 driven by an increasing number of clinical trials, availability of multiple products and the favorable steps undertaken by various stakeholders of the pharmaceutical market. The Japan cancer drug market growth will take place at a tremendous pace and this segment will emerge as an ocean of opportunities in near future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Japan Cancer Drug Market Insight

1.1 Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario



2. Japan - Cancer Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 Overview

2.2 By Cancer Type

2.2.1 Colorectum Cancer

2.2.2 Lung Cancer

2.2.3 Stomach Cancer

2.2.4 Prostate Cancer

2.2.5 Breast Cancer

2.3 By Gender & Age



3. Japan - Drug Approval & Regulation Landscape

3.1 Japan - Drug Regulatory Agencies

3.1.1 Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare (MHLW)

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

3.2 Drug Approval Process

3.2.1 New Drug Approval (NDA) Application Process

3.2.2 Generic Drug Approval Process

3.2.3 Orphan Drug Approval



4. Japan - Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Policies

4.1 Drug Pricing in Japan

4.1.1 Pricing of New Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Pricing of Generics & Biosimilars

4.2 Reimbursement Policies



5. Japan Cancer Drug Market - Clinical Insight

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Status

5.3 By Cancer Type

5.3.1 Breast Cancer

5.3.2 Colorectal Cancer

5.3.3 Prostate Cancer

5.3.4 Lung Cancer

5.3.5 Stomach Cancer



6. Japan Breast Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 HER2 inhibitors

6.1.1 Herceptin

6.1.2 Kadcyla

6.1.3 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

6.1.4 Enhertu (Antibody Drug Conjugate)

6.1.5 Tykerb (Lapatinib)

6.2 Hormone Therapy

6.2.1 Letrozole

6.2.2 Anastrazole (Arimidex)

6.2.3 Megestrol

6.2.4 Faslodax (Fulvestrant)

6.2.5 Toremifene

6.2.6 Exemestane (Aromasin)

6.3 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

6.3.1 Verzenio (Abemaciclib)

6.3.2 Ibrance



7. Japan Prostate Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Patented Drugs

7.1.1 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

7.1.2 Erleada (Apalutamide)

7.1.3 Nubeqa

7.1.4 Xofigo (Radium Ra 223 dichloride)

7.2 Generic Drugs

7.2.1 Abiraterone

7.2.2 Bicalutamide

7.2.3 Nilutamide

7.2.4 Flutamide



8. Japan Lung Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Patented Drugs

8.1.1 Alimta (Pemetrexed)

8.1.2 Alecensa (Alectinib)

8.1.3 Gilotrif

8.1.4 Lorbrena

8.1.5 Portrazza (Necitimumab)

8.1.6 Rozlytrek

8.1.7 Tagrisso

8.1.8 Vizimpro (Dacomitinib)

8.1.9 Xalkori (Crizotinib)

8.1.10 Zykadia (Certinib)

8.2 Generic Drugs

8.2.1 Vinorelbine



9. Japan Colorectum Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Patented drugs

9.1.1 Lonsurf

9.1.2 Vectibix (Panitumumab)

9.1.3 Zaltrap

9.2 Generic Drugs

9.2.1 Irinotecan

9.2.2 Oxaliplatin



10. Other Leading Cancer Drugs - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

10.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

10.2 Mabthera/Rituxan

10.3 Tecentriq

10.4 Opdivo

10.5 Revlimid

10.6 Keytruda

10.7 Imbruvica



11. Japan Cancer Biosimilar Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

11.1 Biosimilar of Avastin

11.2 Biosimilars of Herceptin

11.3 Rituxan's Biosimilar



12. Japan Cancer Drugs Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Drivers

12.2 Challenges to Overcome



13. Japan Cancer Drug Market Future Outlook



14. Japan Cancer Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

14.1 Research

14.2 Preclinical

14.3 Clinical

14.4 Phase-I

14.5 Phase-I/II

14.6 Phase-II

14.7 Phase-II/III

14.8 Phase-III

14.9 Preregistration

14.10 Registered



15. Japan Marketed Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Companies & Indication



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Regional Companies

16.1.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

16.1.2 Daiichi Sankyo

16.1.3 Kyowa Kirin

16.1.4 Mitsubishi Taneba Pharma Co.

16.1.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

16.1.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

16.1.7 Astellas Pharma

16.2 Multinational Company

16.2.1 Novartis

16.2.2 Amgen

16.2.3 Eli Lilly

16.2.4 Merck

16.2.5 Pfizer

16.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

16.2.7 Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0wg5w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

