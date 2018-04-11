Japan's Orthopedic Devices Market Report: Analysis & Forecasts (2017-2021) - Rapidly Growing Aging Population With Orthopedic Disorders

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The orthopedic devices market in Japan is to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advances. The orthopedics devices market in Japan has witnessed several changes over the past few decades. Advances in materials and the advent of computer-aided manufacturing and robot-assisted surgeries have driven the growth of the market. Technological advances and the availability of low-cost products are likely to drive the growth of the orthopedic devices market in Japan. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks and complications associated with orthopedic devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rapidly growing aging population with orthopedic disorders. The aging population is more prone to spinal disorders such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, and spondylolisthesis when compared with people from other age groups. In addition, the prevalence of obesity, back pain, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and osteoarthritis has also increased among the aging population. According to the OECD, the aging population in Japan is expected to increase from 23% in 2010 to 39% in 2050.
Key Vendors
- DePuy Synthes
- Medtronic
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
Other Prominent Vendors
- Acumed
- Arthrex
- Arthrosurface
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
- Bioplate
- Foot and Ankle Fixation
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Kelyniam Global
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- NuVasive
- Orthofix Holdings
- OsteoMed
- OsteoSymbionics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Introduction
5. Market Landscape
6. Segmentation by Application
7. Segmentation by Product
8. Segmentation by End-User
9. Decision Framework
10. Drivers and Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Vendor Landscape
13. Vendor Analysis
