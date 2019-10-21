Jason Day Crowned GOLFTV's Inaugural MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins Champion

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Jason Day was today crowned the inaugural MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins champion after a thrilling climax at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Produced by GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR and streamed to fans across the globe, Day claimed four skins in what proved to be a pivotal 17th hole to see off the challenge of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and local favourite Hideki Matsuyama in front of more than 2,000 fans.

Day, winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, said: "The event was great. I think the back and forth was nice. Hopefully the fans all around the world enjoyed the banter. Overall, it was a brilliant afternoon / evening. I think it's the first time I've ever finished under lights so that was exciting.

"I haven't actually watched a skins game before. Apparently Tiger has played six skins matches himself, and he hasn't won one yet so I am one up on him which is good! This is nice, it was clean, within the game and we had fun out there. Hopefully I get the invite back next year."

Alex Kaplan, President & General Manager Discovery Golf, commented: "We really wanted to bring something fresh and fun and I think it's been a fantastic event with really memorable moments for everyone. We're really excited by the response from fans and the players and look forward to making it even bigger and better next time."

GOLFTV collaborated with FedEx and Discovery Inc. to support a number of charities during the event based around a series of challenge holes. FedEx will make a charitable donation for The Challenge: Japan Skins to International Youth Foundation and International Medical Corps. Throughout the event, Discovery supported Save the Children as part of its RISE initiative.

Final leaderboard

Jason Day (Aus) Skins won 8, $210,000 USD

Tiger Woods (USA) Skins won 5, $60,000

Rory McIlroy (Irl) Skins won 4, $60,000

Hideki Matusyama (Jap) Skins won 1, $20,000

Fans around the globe can watch a full replay of the event for free* by registering with GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR (outside of the U.S.) and visiting https://challenge.golf.tv.

*Due to existing rights agreements in the UK and Ireland, fans will be required to subscribe to watch The Challenge. Passes start at £4.99/month.

About GOLFTV:

GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR is the new digital home of golf for the global fan community. At the heart of GOLFTV is a live and on-demand video streaming service, showing every moment of the PGA TOUR, European Tour and Ladies European Tour, featuring the world's greatest players, to a global audience every week. Established with innovation at its core, GOLFTV brings new drive, creativity and immersive technology to the world of golf. It aspires to offer fans a new way to consume, watch, play and engage with the game every day. GOLFTV is part of Discovery, a global leader in real-life entertainment with an extensive portfolio of direct-to-consumer platforms. Visit GOLF.TV and follow @GOLFTV on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Discovery also has an exclusive global content partnership with Tiger Woods across both GOLFTV and Golf Digest. The collaboration with Tiger Woods includes a range of content, including My Game: Tiger Woods , insights to help players improve their game and exclusive access to some of the best golfers in the world.

About Excel Sports Management:

Founded as a basketball management agency, Excel Sports Management has grown to represent top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. The agency has twice won Sports Business Journal Best In Talent Representation and Management and most recently was named second most valuable sports agency in the world by Forbes. The agency's golf roster represents eight of the top-50 golfers in the world and includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose. The Challenge: Japan Skins marks the second made-for-TV golf exhibition that Excel has run in the past year following The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.

About PGA TOUR:

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

SOURCE GOLFTV

Related Links

https://www.golf.tv/

