Jason Latimer and Engineering.com to Launch "Impossible Science Student Challenge" at the USA Science and Engineering Festival

The "Impossible Science Student Challenge" aims to inspire students to wonder, ask questions and bring science fiction to life through STEM. The challenge will be conducted on engineering.com's ProjectBoard platform. As a grand prize, Jason Latimer will bring his Impossible Science LIVE stage show to the school of the winning student or team. The winning project will also be showcased on engineering.com. The challenge is open to students in the USA and Canada. Click to learn more and register: https://projectboard.engineering.com/impossible-science-challenge

Jason Latimer commented, "The only thing separating the impossible from the possible is the individual wondering about the right question. Our goal with this contest is to inspire that individual! We want to engage students to challenge the impossible through their how's, why's, what if's and why not's and encourage them to think outside the box using Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics."

"What could be more important than helping the next generation of STEM minds find ways to discover new innovations and get us to new places we currently only dream about," commented Frank Baldesarra, CEO of engineering.com. "When you get to know Jason, it becomes very clear that his passion for science and unique communication skills are the real Magic in getting our STEM students to wonder and ask those very important questions."

"We are delighted that Jason Latimer and engineering.com are launching the Impossible Science Student Challenge at the USA Science & Engineering Festival," said Marc Schulman, Festival Executive Director. "Challenges like this, that demonstrate how cool science and engineering can be, are what we need to help encourage more kids to go into STEM careers."

About Jason Latimer

Jason is both the recipient of magic's highest honor, the title "Grand Prix World Champion of Magic", and the curator of the iconic Fleet Science Center in San Diego, CA. You may recognize Jason as one of the judges with Penn & Teller from Syfy's magic competition Wizard Wars, or his upcoming science series SciJinks with Johnny Galecki on Discovery, but its Jason's Impossible Science Initiative that has everyone talking. Latimer's Impossible Science labs, festivals, live shows, and digital series in science centers unite science and magic to inspire wonder in education. Jason will be a keynote presenter of the upcoming USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington DC to discuss Education through Curiosity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKLhJGeSOrg

About engineering.com

Engineering.com is a digital media company that is on a mission to help the worldwide community solve problems big and small. The company's ProjectBoard is a free digital workspace where individuals or teams collaborate and solve problems (think google docs plus whiteboards plus Instagram combined). https://projectboard.engineering.com/

About the USA Science & Engineering Festival

The USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo is the largest science festival in the country with over 360,000 attendees. It will take place on April 7-8, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. The event is the nation's largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) featuring over 3,000 hands-on exhibits, 30 stage shows and more. https://usasciencefestival.org/

SOURCE engineering.com

Related Links

http://www.engineering.com/

