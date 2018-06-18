Jay Cherry, Mary Beth Orson and Tobin Anselmi Join Bridgepoint Education

Cherry will oversee the solutions Bridgepoint uses to provide students with high-quality experiences and will report to Brent Fitch, senior vice president of shared services operations. Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Cherry served as the chief operating officer of National Credit Adjusters, where he helped define strategy and integrate new technology. Cherry holds a bachelor of arts in business administration, management and operations from Faulkner University.

"With more than 30 years of experience in financial services and with call centers at firms such as Global Edge, University of Oklahoma, Bank of America, and GE Capital, Jay brings a wealth of operational knowledge and best practices to Bridgepoint that will help us enhance the student experience," said Fitch. "I look forward to the expertise he brings to our organization."

Orson brings in-house corporate legal and compliance experience to Bridgepoint and will report to Matt Mitchell, senior vice president, deputy general counsel. Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Orson served as the vice president, chief ethics & compliance officer and vice president, legal & deputy general counsel at Apollo Education group, owner of University of Phoenix. Orson holds a bachelor of arts in international relations from Sweet Briar College and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Anselmi will be responsible for developing a strategic roadmap to onboard, develop and retain key talent, and will report to Marc Brown, senior vice president, chief human resources officer. His role will involve providing leadership and direction for all talent management and training and development activities within Bridgepoint. Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Anselmi served as the director of global talent management & organizational effectiveness at Materion Corporation, and has worked for Aon Consulting, Frito-Lay, Dell and Microsoft. Anselmi holds a bachelor's degree in general studies from the University of Michigan and a master's degree and Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com or www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation.

Contact: Kathleen Park

858.513.9240 x11636 • kathleen.park@bpiedu.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jay-cherry-mary-beth-orson-and-tobin-anselmi-join-bridgepoint-education-300667894.html

SOURCE Bridgepoint Education

Related Links

http://www.bridgepointeducation.com

