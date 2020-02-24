Jazwares Announces New First Act™ Karaoke Microphone Inspired By FOX's Mega-Hit Singing Competition Series, The Masked Singer

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The playroom is about to become a stage bursting with song! Jazwares, an innovator in creative play experiences, announced today a line inspired by FOX Entertainment's hit singing competition series, and television's #1 program, The Masked Singer. As part of its First Act™ brand, which is the professionally inspired, parent-approved, kid-tested, #1-selling line of affordable and durable instruments perfect for all ages and skill levels, Jazwares will debut The Masked Singer Karaoke Microphone at retail later this year.

The Masked Singer Karaoke Microphone from First Act will include voice-changing features, Karaoke and other sounds that will inspire fans to take center stage, just like the costumed characters they see on the show and sing along at home with the voice-change feature.

Mark Pfefer, Product Lead for First Act at Jazwares said, "Jazwares has always had their finger on the pulse of the pop culture zeitgeist and its clear that The Masked Singer is one of those wide-reaching phenomena that is multi-generation and reaches a wide audience."

Jazwares will market the new First Act The Masked Singer Karaoke Microphone across retail channels, including mass market, gift, specialty and toy retailers.

Hosted by Nick Cannon and featuring panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. The #1 show on television, The Masked Singer drew a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers in its post-Super Bowl LIV Season Three premiere on February 2nd. All-new episodes of the series air Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, The Masked Singer was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon also serve as executive producers.

The deal was brokered by Striker Entertainment.

About Jazwares LLC

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, collectibles, musical instruments, and consumer electronics. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Jazwares' mission is to entertain through the creation of innovative product. The company's portfolio features a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned brands along with leading global licenses, and includes acquisitions First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Applause™, and Zag Toys™. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

