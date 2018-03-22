J.D. Power Honors 2017's Outstanding Automotive Manufacturers, Dealers at Automotive Summit Awards Luncheon

Most Awards in Vehicle Dependability: Toyota

The J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study SM (VDS) is the leading indicator of vehicle reliability, examining issues reported by original owners of three-year-old vehicles. Toyota won seven awards for the following models: Avalon, Camry, FJ Cruiser, Prius, Prius v, Sienna and Venza.





The J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study SM (IQS) measures vehicle quality by analyzing problems reported by owners in the first 90 days of ownership. Kia won five awards for the following models: Cadenza, Forte, Niro, Sorento and Soul.





The J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM is based on responses from new-vehicle buyers or lessees about how gratifying their vehicles are to own after the first 90 days. Audi, Kia and Porsche tie in the segment with three awards each: Audi for the A3, A4 and A7; Kia for the Cadenza, Niro and Soul; and Porsche for the Cayenne, Macan and 911.





This honor recognizes the brand with the most cumulative model awards across the 2017 VDS, IQS and APEAL. Chevrolet won nine awards: four in VDS for Camaro, Silverado HD, Sonic and Tahoe; three in IQS for Silverado , Silverado HD and Sonic; and two in APEAL for Bolt and Tahoe.





This honor recognizes the brand with the most cumulative awards across the 2017 VDS, IQS, APEAL, Customer Service Index (CSI) StudySM and Sales Satisfaction StudySM. Toyota won 18 awards: 10 in VDS for Toyota Avalon, Toyota Camry, Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prius, Toyota Prius v, Toyota Sienna, Toyota Venza, Lexus ES, Lexus GS and Lexus RX; seven in IQS for Toyota Avalon, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Sequoia, Toyota Tundra and Toyota Yaris; and one for Lexus being the highest-ranking luxury brand in CSI.

"These awards highlight the automotive brands that are continually exceeding customer expectations and leading the way in terms of dependability, quality and overall customer satisfaction," said Doug Betts, Senior Vice President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power. "Making this short list is not easy. You get there one consumer at a time, because these studies are based on real owner feedback."

In addition, 26 dealers were recognized for achieving the status of a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence. This exclusive program reflects the commitment and dedication of select retailers to provide their customers with a purchase experience that meets today's consumer expectations, passing a rigorous three-step process.

"J.D. Power Dealers of Excellence stand apart from others by continually providing an exceptional customer experience," Betts noted. "This is a fantastic group of dealers who warrant further consideration by consumers looking for a new or used vehicle."

To learn more about the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence program, visit http://www.jdpower.com/cars/DOE.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

