JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio

DALLAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JDR Consulting, LLC (JDR), a leading technology consulting firm focused on providing managed services, system implementation and workflow optimization services, today announced a new partnership with Sage Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management software. As a Sage Intacct Partner, JDR will sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for Sage Intacct's award-winning cloud financial applications, which are part of the Sage Business Cloud. JDR is aligning with Sage Intacct in response to increased demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions from its prospects and clients.

Cloud Financial Management Software at Your Fingertips

JDR selected Sage Intacct after carefully reviewing all other cloud financial systems on the market. Sage Intacct stood out for its best-in-class technology with deep functionality to streamline and automate complex financial processes while delivering unmatched visibility and insight into what's driving company performance. Sage Intacct will also enable JDR to expand into new verticals, helping to grow business and reach new customers. The firm plans to initially focus its Sage Intacct practice on Professional Services, Nonprofit and Faith-Based organizations.

"After looking at the top cloud options on the market, we thought Sage Intacct was the best fit for our target industries," said John Rivers, Founder and CEO of JDR Consulting. "Its ability to help increase efficiency and drive growth for small to mid-sized organizations aligns directly with our company's mission."

Sage Intacct delivers incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates even complex processes and surfaces the richest financial and operational insights to help companies grow. Sage Intacct also offers an easy path to extend the solution by seamlessly connecting with other best-in-class solutions businesses rely on, so that the entire organization can stay on the fast track to growth. Sage Intacct focuses on delivering a solution that puts client success first, and that commitment has allowed it to earn the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.

JDR's clients will also benefit from Sage Intacct's reporting and analytics capabilities. Sage Intacct's general ledger uses dimensions to capture the business context of transactions, operational measures, and budgets. As a result, companies can quickly create reports that analyze real-time performance by business drivers, without having to manage a chart of accounts with hundreds of segments. Sage Intacct's financial and operational dashboards convey the big picture at a glance and can be tailored to the specific needs of each stakeholder.

"JDR Consulting has an extensive background in ERP and financial software, which will be a huge benefit to our mutual clients," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales at Sage Intacct. "Our offerings are well suited to the target companies of JDR and we look forward to seeing the firm expand and grow with this new offering."

About JDR Consulting, LLC

JDR Consulting, LLC is a certified small business and leading management consulting firm specializing in technology advisory, implementation, integration, project management and managed services. We provide services and support to Real Estate, Financial Services, Investment Management, Nonprofit and Faith Based organizations. Our highly skilled project management and software implementation teams are experts in the implementation of such products as Sage Intacct, Yardi, MRI and other cloud technologies.

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud Financial Management. With the powerful combination of Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best capabilities of both companies. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Sage Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. The Sage Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered through the cloud.

Sage Intacct is based in San Jose, California and is an entity of Sage, the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders and a FTSE 100 business. For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit www.intacct.com or call 877-437-7765. Connect with Sage Intacct on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Sage Intacct and the Sage Intacct logo are trademarks of Sage Intacct, Inc. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Mandy Cooke

JDR Consulting, LLC

412-849-4926

192892@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jdr-consulting-llc-adds-sage-intacct-cloud-financial-management-software-to-its-portfolio-300625966.html

SOURCE JDR Consulting, LLC

Related Links

http://www.intacct.com

