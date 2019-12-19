Jean Pascal to Defend WBA Light Heavyweight Title in Biggest Boxing Event out of Atlanta in two Decades

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WBA Light Heavyweight Champion, Jean Pascal, is scheduled to make his first title defense against former two-division champion, Badou Jack, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia live on SHOWTIME from the award-winning State Farm Arena in a Premier Boxing Champions event. The telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by boxing's hottest attraction Gervonta "Tank" Davis as he takes on former unified world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA Lightweight Title.

Pascal's (34-6-1, 20 KO) latest performance on August 3rd at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York stunned fans around the world with his upset victory against then-undefeated Marcus Browne (23-1, 16 KO). Pascal would thrice floor Browne to become a two-time world champion. The victory came a decade after the 37-year-old Haitian-Canadian picked up his first title in 2009 with the WBC, IBO, The Ring and lineal light-heavyweight titles.

"This summer, America witnessed my skills in the ring once again, with my victory over Browne. People underestimated me thinking I didn't have enough gas left in the tank. It was on me to prove them wrong, and I did just that. Hate it or love it, I always give the fans an exciting show. Jack is a tough opponent, but I'm ready for him," said Pascal.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® event marks the first time Atlanta will host a world title fight since 1998 when Evander Holyfield beat Vaughn Bean at the Georgia Dome. Notoriously, Muhammad Ali's comeback fight after years of being barred over his refusal to be drafted during the Vietnam War also took place in Atlanta.

"We have a great card prepared for you. We're thrilled to have put together a boxing event of this caliber in the city of Atlanta, it's long overdue. Expect to see explosive performances from all the fighters. You don't want to miss this," said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO, Mayweather Promotions.

Pascal has faced some of the industry's most notable boxers including Carl Froch, Adrian Diaconu, Chad Dawson, Bernard Hopkins, Lucian Bute, Sergey Kovalev, Eleider Álvarez, and Dmitry Bivol. The orthodox fighter represented Canada as a middleweight at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002.

"Jean is in great shape, his technique is exceptional and his mindset is strong. We've been studying and perfecting his skill all throughout training camp. I have no doubt he will give an excellent performance against Jack," said Stéphan Larouche, Pascal's trainer.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Canadian Broadcast: jeanpascal.live Follow @JeanPascalChamp and become a fan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jeanpascalchamp/

