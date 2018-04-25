Jeff Bandman, Former Senior Official of the CFTC, Appointed to iComply Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iComply Investor Services (iComply), a RegTech software company that created the world's first global regulatory automation service for blockchain securities, is announcing that Jeff Bandman has joined the company's advisory board.

"When Matthew reached out, I was immediately intrigued, it seemed like an ideal use of blockchain—building compliance into the tokens themselves. As a former regulator, this resonated with me. Making tools of this kind available to the public will help to create a culture of compliance," said Jeff Bandman, Principal at Bandman Advisors, a consulting and advisory practice focused on innovation and regulation in financial services with special expertise in FinTech and RegTech.

"When I saw Jeff testify during an SEC hearing, I realized we shared a common view of how blockchain can be used to programmatically enforce compliance into the transaction of capital. It's an honour to have his experience as a regulator, innovator and technologist as we leverage blockchain to build a better capital market on integrity and immutable transparency," said Matthew Unger, CEO and Founder of iComply.

Prior to forming Bandman Advisors, Bandman served in senior leadership roles at the CFTC, including serving as its first FinTech Advisor and founding director of LabCFTC. He also led FinTech and RegTech coordination with domestic and international regulators, chaired an international regulator workstream on post-trade digital innovation, and chaired the CFTC staff blockchain, virtual currency and FinTech working group, as well as leading the CFTC's Division of Clearing and Risk, which oversees several of the world's largest clearinghouses.

"Today, most data and reporting comes into regulators at the end of the day, or else the next day or even later—at the end of a month or quarter, and so on. Regulators are therefore seeing events in the rear-view mirror, well after they have already occurred. With this next-generation technology and the ability to harness real-time data from distributed ledgers, future regulators may be able to monitor events as they unfold...to see through the windshield instead of through their rear-view mirror," said Bandman in his October 2017 testimony to the SEC Investor Advisory Committee.

iComply's automated compliance protocol, "Prefacto Compliance," for securities regulation enables blockchains to assess and report on both the buy and the sell side before a transaction executes. This consolidates auditing into a single immutable ledger of compliance while enabling ICO issuers, security token platforms, licensed stock exchanges and investors to launch and trade coins or tokens in compliance with global securities, identity and privacy regulations.

iComply's software also enables reporting on the sources of funds that come from a blockchain ledger in real time, supporting anti-money-laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist-financing (ATF) efforts of financial institutions and governments more securely and cost-effectively.

"It was especially important to us to keep identity information separate from the compliance and transaction ledgers to avoid another Equifax or EDGAR situation. iComplyID acts as a portable KYC (know-your-customer) solution for digital identity management in financial services and government applications," said Unger.

"Blockchain offers revolutionary potential for decentralized, distributed systems where users can own and control their own data. They can determine themselves who is or is not trusted … The investor decides who sees her personal and financial data, her investment and transaction history, instead of relying on a third party financial institution to transfer her information, or having to start over and reenter all the information every time," continued Bandman in his October 2017 SEC testimony.

Since the company's launch in 2017, iComply is currently in productive discussions with regulators worldwide and has already begun serving customers globally.

About iComply

iComply Investor Services Inc. (iComply) is a regulatory technology company focused on digital identification, legal workflows and compliance automation for initial issuance and secondary trading of tokenized assets (security and utility). The technology also interacts beyond blockchain and can be used by traditional and decentralized companies alike. iComply currently has two major components: Prefacto Compliance and iComplyID. Prefacto is the first solution to unlock compliant secondary trading for decentralized assets and is technology agnostic—meaning that new blockchains, mesh networks, or centralized trading systems can be integrated securely. iComplyID covers identity verification and investor privacy. An integrated ecosystem, the software streamlines legal and accounting processes and provides automated checks and balances which occur before a transaction is posted, enabling an efficient workflow between investors, regulators, securities issuers, and capital markets service providers. Learn more: iComplyICO.com

