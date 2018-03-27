Jeff Slapp Joins 365 Data Centers as Vice President, Cloud Services & Support to Lead Company's Virtual Services Team

For the last two decades, Slapp has been on the forefront of technology, specializing in server and storage virtualization, high-performance and high-availability design and software-defined enterprise architectures. Jeff also has an extensive software development background with specific emphasis on user-interface design, third-party integration and system automation. Prior to joining 365 Data Centers, Jeff served in virtual systems engineering and sales engineering leadership roles at Iron Mountain, Citrix Systems, Host.net and DataCore Software, and has also owned and operated a cloud and managed services business.

Bob DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Data Centers, said "Jeff Slapp will accelerate the advancement of our DRaaS, BackUp and Cloud compute and storage service offerings, and the roll out of these services into all of our markets by working directly with our sales team and existing and prospective 365 customers. Our commitment to each of our virtual service customers is to deliver an on-premise experience consistent with our 'Technology Humanized' approach to service delivery. We are pleased to add Jeff's expertise to our organization during this period of growth as we continue to transform 365 Data Centers into a nationally-recognized hybrid data center services provider."

"The competitive landscape is very different today," said Slapp. "Technology-focused businesses must adapt with an agility never experienced before in the industry to keep their edge in the marketplace. Feature-rich, software-driven architectures combined with world-class network and support services enable businesses to meet this challenge. This is precisely what 365 Data Centers delivers to its customers every day."

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in ten strategic edge markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York and Tampa, the company has in place a total of 195,000 square feet, 13 MW of power, and a redundant, low latency, nationwide fiber network, including direct connectivity to the NAP of the Americas, to serve customers. Our robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge Colocation, Network, IP, DRaaS, BackUp, Cloud compute and storage, and Business Continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading SLA protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut. Visit www.365datacenters.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-slapp-joins-365-data-centers-as-vice-president-cloud-services--support-to-lead-companys-virtual-services-team-300620198.html

SOURCE 365 Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.365datacenters.com

