Jeffrey O'Connor Elected NAPIA President; Third Alex N. Sill Co. Executive To Lead Premier National Association Of Public Insurance Adjusters

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey O'Connor, Vice President of Alex N. Sill Company, LLC, has been elected President of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) for its 2019-2020 term, it was announced today by David Barrack, Executive Director.

NAPIA, based in Potomac Fall, VA, has been committed to establishing and exhibiting the highest standards for public adjusters representing businesses and individuals with property insurance claims to obtain the maximum rightful payments from insurance companies since 1951.

O'Connor holds the industry's highest professional designation -- Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA). He is the third Alex N. Sill executive to serve as President. Robert L. Sill served as NAPIA President during the 1974-75 term and Jack Kunz presided in 2010-11.

Alex N. Sill, founded in 1928, is a leading public insurance claims adjusting firm with 16 offices exclusively representing business and individual property owners.

"It has been my privilege to work with Jeff O'Connor in the many positions he has accepted on behalf of NAPIA . . . committee member, committee chair, director and officer. No matter the challenge, he has been up to the task. He will be a great president and I look forward to supporting him in that role," said Barrack.

O'Connor joined Cleveland-based Sill in 1992 and directs the company's professional teams which provide urgent claim assistance to clients affected by catastrophes throughout the United States, Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. He has been a licensed public adjuster for nearly 35 years and will apply his knowledge, expertise and leadership towards helping NAPIA's 160 member firms and their thousands of professionals provide the highest level of expert client representation.

"I am honored to represent NAPIA as president. I am especially proud my peers throughout the country demonstrated their faith by choosing me to represent the best interests of our organization and our mission to skillfully represent and advocate for those seeking recovery from property damage," said O'Connor.

O'Connor attended Walsh College in Troy, MI. He resides in Indianapolis, IN.

"Jeffrey will apply his outstanding level of insight to aiding his colleagues throughout the public adjusting profession," added Michael C. Perlmuter, Sill's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He also will raise awareness for the important accomplishments of public adjusters in their efforts to successfully help property owners navigate the insurance process for damage claims resulting from fire, natural disaster (tornado, hurricane, wind), explosion, vandalism and other calamities."

