Jeffrey W. Ubben Steps Down from 21st Century Fox's Board of Directors

Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairmen of 21CF, said, "Jeff has been an important partner during a transformational period. Our board and, ultimately, our shareholders, have benefited enormously from his many contributions. On behalf of our entire board, we thank Jeff for his exemplary service."

Mr. Ubben commented, "The management and board of FOX has done a superb job of steering the company through a time of transition for the entertainment industry. We are highly supportive of the proposed transaction with Disney and the bright future of the New Fox. It's been a pleasure and a great learning opportunity to work with the Murdoch family and my fellow board members."

About 21st Century Fox



21st Century Fox is one of the world's leading portfolios of cable, broadcast, film, pay TV and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe. Reaching more than 1.8 billion subscribers in approximately 50 local languages every day, 21st Century Fox is home to a global portfolio of cable and broadcasting networks and properties, including FOX, FX, FXX, FXM, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FOX Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic Channels, Star India, 28 local television stations in the U.S. and more than 350 international channels; film studio Twentieth Century Fox Film; and television production studios Twentieth Century Fox Television and a 50 per cent ownership interest in Endemol Shine Group. The Company also holds approximately 39.1 per cent of the issued shares of Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, which serves nearly 23 million households across five countries. For more information about 21st Century Fox, please visit www.21CF.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-w-ubben-steps-down-from-21st-century-foxs-board-of-directors-300637991.html

SOURCE 21st Century Fox

Related Links

http://www.21cf.com

