Jehyve Floyd Releases New Book "Godfidence"

MIAMI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jehyve Floyd, a professional basketball player, officially announced today the release of his first book, "Godfidence." Available for purchase on Amazon, "Godfidence" details Floyd's challenging childhood and struggles with his faith. Floyd grew up with seven siblings and dealt with unrealistic expectations as the son of a Pastor. Despite moving multiple times, his parents' divorce and suicidal thoughts, Floyd overcame the adversity to become a first-generation college graduate and professional basketball player.

Floyd, 23, was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey. He played high school basketball at Sayreville War Memorial High, where he received a Division I scholarship to play collegiate basketball at The College of the Holy Cross. During his collegiate career, Floyd was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the year in both 2018 and 2019. Floyd graduated from The College of the Holy Cross with a Bachelor's degree in sociology. He is currently a professional basketball player for Hapoel Gilboa Galil of the Israeli Premier League.

"As a professional basketball player, I want to use my platform to raise awareness about mental, emotional and spiritual health," said Floyd, Professional Basketball Player and Author. "I started writing 'Godfidence' in 2019 with the intention to help each reader become one book closer to God and reach their destiny. My goal is to inspire people from all walks of life that no matter the obstacles in front of you, you can overcome them with faith and perseverance. This is a really proud moment for me and I'm excited for the world to read my story."

