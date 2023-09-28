Jenelle Evans Announces Launch of Time Of The Day Coffees

News provided by

Time Of The Day

28 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid social media speculation, reality television starlet Jenelle Evans announced the launch of a new brand, Time Of The Day, a functional mushroom coffee. Coffees are available for pre-order exclusively at www.timeoftheday.shop.

"It's true," Evans confirmed. "Time Of The Day is my new functional mushroom coffee. As you all know, I love coffee. I sourced the best to present you with premium tastes, flavors, and overall health-boosting Time Of The Day mushroom coffees."

Continue Reading
Teem Mom Jenelle Evans confirmed the launch Time Of The Day coffees. The launch features functional mushroom coffee available for pre-order at www.timeoftheday.shop. (PRNewsfoto/Time Of The Day)
Teem Mom Jenelle Evans confirmed the launch Time Of The Day coffees. The launch features functional mushroom coffee available for pre-order at www.timeoftheday.shop. (PRNewsfoto/Time Of The Day)

The Time Of The Day debut unveiled three specialty-formulated Fair Trade-sourced functional mushroom coffees. Swirled into a rich instant coffee with a touch of nature's mushroom magic: Reishi and Turkey Tail for energy and recovery7 Superfood Blend for immunity and overall wellness; and Lion's Mane and Cordyceps for memory support and stamina.

A delightful twist to the sacred coffee ritual Time Of The Day is a cup of centuries-old medicinal mushrooms. The functional mushroom combinations are blended into a premium instant coffee for a less caffeinated cup of joe and a jitter-free experience.

Publicly dealing with fibromyalgia, body aches, migraines, and recently diagnosed with thymic hyperplasia, Evans said she knew she had to make health and lifestyle changes to improve her well-being. Looking for holistic and natural remedies, her inner coffee fiend squealed when she found she could embrace the unique health offerings of mushrooms with coffee.

"My entire body and immune system felt like it was under attack," Evans said. "I had to question everything I ate and drank, even coffee. I was worried. I knew I was on to something with mushroom coffee when I didn't feel so tired by midday."

Designed with coffee lovers in mind, Evans said each sip of Time Of The Day promises wellness support, clean energy for focus, revitalizing stamina, supporting digestion, uplifting mood, and strengthening immunity while packed with antioxidants.

About the Time Of The Day
Founded in 2023, Time Of The Day provides high-quality coffee, craveable food options, and other consumer packaged goods. Products are crafted with the purpose of elevating experiences. Committed to premium, clean-label ingredients, Time Of The Day promises high-quality and Fair Trade coffees sourced from the best coffee regions around the globe.

Contact: TOTD Press Room [email protected] | 707-384-0767

SOURCE Time Of The Day

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.