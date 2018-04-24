Jenny Netzer Joins WNC's Board of Advisors

"We are thrilled to have Jenny, who has more than three decades of experience in the affordable housing industry, including capital raising, investment and asset management, join our advisory board," said Will Cooper Jr., president and chief executive officer of WNC. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry will play a valuable role as a member of WNC's board of advisors."

Netzer has served as chief executive officer of TCAM, an independent investment manager that provides asset management, advisory and consulting services to affordable housing owners and funders, since its founding in 2009.

Previously, she spent 22 years in the affordable housing and renewable energy industries with MMA Financial and its predecessor companies, Lend Lease and Boston Financial. Netzer led the company's affordable housing tax credit business, where under her leadership, assets under management tripled to $6 billion. She also led the development of new business for MMA Financial, where she spearheaded the firm's entrance into the renewable energy industry. She also worked at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Yale University.

Netzer earned a master's degree in public policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and an AB from Harvard College.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in real estate and community development initiatives, as well as a leading investor in low‐income housing tax credits (LIHTC). WNC has acquired more than $8.5 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,350 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.5172, ext. 703 – direct

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jenny-netzer-joins-wncs-board-of-advisors-300635720.html

SOURCE WNC

Related Links

http://www.wncinc.com

