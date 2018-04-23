Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research

Ms. Milano joins Calvert at a time when the company is further expanding its Responsible Investing research capabilities to support the growth in interest from institutional and retail investors in the U.S. and abroad. Her role includes overseeing the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) research on global securities, which focuses on identifying and analyzing ESG factors most critical to company performance and whose societal impact is most significant. She leads a diverse and growing team of ESG research analysts conducting deep, proprietary research focused on material ESG issues.

"Jessica's skills and experience will enable us to further develop the depth of our ESG research and scope of coverage," said John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvert. "Her business, economic and lending background will enhance our expertise in critical areas. This will fortify our research program, positioning Calvert to continue to deliver investment results that meet client needs and to drive positive change in corporate social responsibility."

Ms. Milano joins Calvert from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Small Business, Community Development and Housing Policy from 2014 to 2017. She was previously a Senior Policy Advisor with the Treasury Department and the U.S. Small Business Administration. She was also formerly associated with Civic Enterprises, Compass Lexecon and Promontory Interfinancial Network. She earned a BSc in Government from The London School of Economics and an M.A. in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a leader in Responsible Investing, with approximately $14.0 billion of mutual fund and separate account assets under management as of January 31, 2018. The company traces its roots to Calvert Investments, which in 1982 launched the first mutual fund to avoid investment in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa. Today, the Calvert Funds are one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing actively and passively managed U.S. and international equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and multi-asset strategies. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com.

