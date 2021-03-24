JEVERSON Releases Pray for Your Son Live Recording Featuring Grenada's Presentation Brothers College Choir

ST. GEORGE, Grenada, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International pop/R&B artist, JEVERSON has partnered with award-winning Presentation Brothers College Choir (PBC Choir) to record a live, acoustic version of his anthemic, Black Lives Matter tribute single, "Pray for Your Son ," on location at the historic St. Georges, Grenada, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Jeverson Live with Presentation Brothers College Choir Pray for Your Son was released to streaming worldwide in early February 2021.

"Pray for Your Son," released worldwide in early February, is JEVERSON's response to the Black Lives Matter movement; a heartfelt, soul-filled plea of protest, an anthem that might help others join in a prayer for change with potential to heal a hurting world.

"I was beyond excited to release the studio version of "Pray for Your Son," as my debut release back in February," said JEVERSON, "but even as I was writing the song, I always thought that a choir would be a perfect fit. It is just really special to collaborate with the PBC Choir since my time with this same group has been so instrumental in my musical journey."

PBC Choir's Musical Director, Halim Brizan wrote the choral arrangement and 38 of the 70 members, ranging in age from 11 to 17, participated in the performance which will be released in both audio and video on March 25, 2021.

"Who could have thought that a seed planted thirteen years ago in a small PBC Choir practice room in Grenada would germinate and grow into this wonderful performance, powerful rendition by this amazing Grenadian vocalist," said PBC Choir Administrator, Olympia Lewis.

"We're so grateful to Jeverson for allowing the PBC Choir to share this platform and incredible experience with him," said Halim Brizan, PBC Musical Director. "This is truly destiny fulfilled."

The Presentation Brothers College Choir, an all-boys choir, has performed in three CARIFESTAs, the CARICOM heads of Government Conference, The Grenada Festival of the Arts Competition and various regional events. The choir is the reigning winner of the Festival of the Arts Competition for Secondary School Choirs in Grenada.

Born and reared in Grenada; a tiny Caribbean island in the West Indies, JEVERSON's music offers its own unique blend of sonic spices. He is preparing for the release of several original pop/R&B singles with an EP slated for release in late Spring 2021.

