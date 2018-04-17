The JEWELRY POUCH provides an effective way to store, organize and display jewelry. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional jewelry boxes. As a result, it could help to prevent lost or damaged jewelry items and it ensures that jewelry is easily accessible. The invention features a space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the JEWELRY POUCH is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with lost and tangled jewelry."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JHA-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewelry-pouch-invented-jha-118-300629927.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

