Jiecang Linear Motion Receives TÜV Rheinland CTF Lab Certification

"The cooperation with TÜV Rheinland in laboratory accreditation is expected to bring product quality to a whole new level, while enabling the company to meet market demands more quickly and create more values for our customers," said Sun Hongliang, Assitant President of Jiecang.

"The winning of TÜV Rheinland's CTF Lab Certification marks a new phase in our close cooperation with the testing organization," said Li Yonggang, General Manager of Electric and Gardening Tool of TÜV Rheinland Greater China. "We look forward to more exchanges and further collaboration with Jiecang in the applications of smart office, medical and health care, smart home and industrial automation technologies, with the goal of providing consumers with better and smarter products."

Jiecang specializes in research and development, production and sales services of linear motion products, and provides drive and intelligent control solutions to related industries. With more than 30 test engineers, Jiecang's 3,000 square-meter Drive Testing Center is a large comprehensive laboratory for testing electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, product physical properties, and dimensional precision measurement. The laboratory has won certification from internationally renowned third-party laboratories such as Technischer Überwachungs-Verein (TÜV) and SGS.

Jiecang will soon have the capability to conduct certification tests in its own laboratory, reducing sample running time, shortening certification cycles and saving costs. At the same time, engineers from TÜV Rheinland will be able to direct at any point during the project development stage to identify problems with products through thorough testing and assist Jiecang in rectification and modification, shortening product development cycles and ensuring R&D quality.

Since its inception in 2000, Jiecang's goal has always been to become a recognized industry leader. Currently, Jiecang's testing center is being audited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) and is on track to obtain CNAS laboratory qualification in early 2022.

