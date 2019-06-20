Jill Eaton Named President/CEO Of National League of Cities Mutual Insurance Company

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran insurance executive Jill Eaton has been named President/CEO designate of the National League of Cities Mutual Insurance Company (NLC Mutual). Eaton brings with her more than 25 years of experience in insurance and strategic partnership. Her multi-faceted expertise and executive experience will build on NLC Mutual's success and accomplishments.

Eaton will assume the role of president when longtime NLC Mutual President/CEO Bill Heberton retires in July. In her role, Eaton will oversee strategic planning, further cultivate the relationships NLC Mutual has with state league risk pool members, as well as direct NLC Mutual's staff.

"Jill brings a valuable combination of insurance industry, risk management, and public entity experience and knowledge to our members. The NLC Mutual Board of Directors was not only impressed with Jill's expertise and collaborative style, but also her proven ability to build relationships with a variety of partners," said NLC Mutual Board Chair Scott Hancock, executive director of the Maryland Municipal League.

"I am excited to welcome Jill Eaton to the National League of Cities (NLC) family," said NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony. "State league risk pools are important partners to local governments, helping them manage and address challenges they face. I look forward to working with Jill to connect the work that NLC and NLC Mutual are doing to support our members."

"I am honored and excited to join the NLC Mutual team and to share my expertise to help further its mission in support of our state league risk pool members and cities," said Eaton. "Having worked for several decades with public entities from an insurance and risk management perspective, I am passionate about the work of local governments. I look forward to working with our members and NLC leadership during this important time for the nation's cities."

NLC Mutual Insurance Company is a member-owned captive reinsurance company that enhances the risk bearing capacity of state municipal league risk pools. The Company was formed in 1986 with the assistance of the National League of Cities and several of its member state municipal league sponsored pools. NLC Mutual provides reinsurance coverage and related services to its state league risk pool members, who provide insurance coverage and risk management for thousands of cities, towns and villages in the United States.

