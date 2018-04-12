Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame, established by the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking, recognizes outstanding bankers who have made valuable contributions to the banking profession and pioneered the Texas banking industry. The Committee selects individuals based upon a criteria including exceptional and valuable contributions to the banking industry, individuals who have been pioneers in Texas banking, and who have made their industry, communities and state better. The five Honorees will be inducted on April 26, 2018 at the Sixth Annual Texas Bankers Hall of Fame Gala held in the Lowman Student Center Ballroom of Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas.

Vaughan currently serves as Executive Vice President and Southwest Regional Credit Executive for Zions Bancorporation. In this role, she is responsible for credit risk management and so-called special assets management of $18 billion in regional loans that support commercial real estate, energy, commercial business and specialty lending lines of business. She is also the Senior Loan Approver for a three-state region: Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.

Upon receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), Vaughan began her banking career in 1983 at InterFirst Bank where she participated in the Operations and Lending Management Training Program prior to becoming an executive and professional lender.

Vaughan has been actively involved in various civic causes and community activities. She currently serves on the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking Advisory Board and as Chair of the Advisory Board of the College of Business Administration for Sam Houston State University. She has previously served as President of The Montgomery County Community Foundation, Treasurer and Board Member of the North Houston Association, Chair of Conroe-Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce, Chair of Montgomery County United Way, and Board Vice Chair of Lone Star College Foundation. Vaughan was a charter member and second President of the Rotary Club of Lake Conroe and is a Paul Harris Fellow.

In 2017, Vaughan was selected as an Honoree as an Outstanding Women in Banking and Finance and received the 2016 North Houston Association Compass Award for significant contribution to the North Houston Association's projects and programs.

