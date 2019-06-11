Jim Scheinberg To Speak At The Investment Stewardship Academy

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Scheinberg, Managing Partner, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer of North Pier Search Consulting, will be speaking at the Investment Stewardship Academy, a four-day workshop beginning June 24 at the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Commonfund Institute is holding the Investment Stewardship Academy's four-day workshop from June 24-28. Attendees can expect to learn from top practitioners on how to master key policies and portfolio construction techniques.

At North Pier, Scheinberg offers specialty consulting services to fiduciaries of all types. Scheinberg also regularly serves as a consulting expert for U.S. government regulatory agencies as an expert witness for Federal ERISA litigation. Scheinberg has joined the Investment Stewardship Academy workshop and is scheduled to speak on June 25 in the session, "Setting a New Standard in Delegation."

"I'm happy to share my knowledge on handling contemporary fiduciary challenges at the Investment Stewardship Academy," says Scheinberg. "I'm eager to discuss the current practices regarding fiduciary responsibilities and challenges on the horizon."

The workshop will provide the essential principles of stewarding long-term capital and will cover topics from investment and spending policies to asset allocation. This workshop is aimed at educating trustees, investment committee members, and senior staff on how to cultivate and refine the skills to succeed in investment stewardship.

"There are many different challenges and inconsistencies in the consultant market," says Scheinberg. "My goal for this workshop is to provide attendees with unique insight into OCIO trends including search, evaluation, and monitoring standards."

About North Pier Search Consulting:

North Pier Search Consulting is a Los Angeles-based firm offering specialty consulting, search, and evaluation services to fiduciaries of all types, including leading businesses, non-profits, foundations, and endowments from coast-to-coast. The firm uses service provider request for proposals (RFPs) and conducts due diligence and negotiations for fiduciaries to help validate or improve investment programs. North Pier Search Consulting helps fiduciaries ensure their team and trusted partners is the best it can be. Learn more at northpiersearch.com .

