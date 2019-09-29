Jing'an Big Data Forum Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Shanghai Jing'an International Big Data Forum, themed "Data intelligence drives the future ahead", was co-sponsored by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and Shanghai Jing'an District People's Government recently.

Experts outlined the application of big data in the field of control and elaborated issues on control and automation after data collecting in the forum, attended by 500-odd big data experts and industry professionals.



Mobile communication has entered the era of 5G, which provides reliable access to data networking for industry and enterprises and will greatly improve the application value of big data, according to experts attending the forum. Besides, in their opinion, real-time computing plays a key role in big data application, and the real-time intelligent systems can help solve multiple real-world problems.



A series of documents concerning big data development were launched during the forum. They include a directory on Shanghai big data service providers, a collection of typical big data cases in Shanghai in 2019, and the outcomes of the National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Distribution and Exchange Technologies in Shanghai.



A big data industry fund dominated by Shanghai Shibei Hi-tech Co., Ltd., a listed company in Shanghai, was also unveiled during the forum.



The forum is conducive to gathering suggestions and ideas for pushing up the development of big data industry and artificial intelligence in Shanghai and nationwide. It also provides in-depth and useful explorations for Jing'an to advance the construction of the Shanghai big data comprehensive pilot zone and assist Shanghai to build a globally influential science and technology innovation center in an all-round way.



