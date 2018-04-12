JLL Announces Details of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its first quarter 2018 results Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to the webcast and audio replay can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com.

The teleconference is available by dialing into one of the following phone numbers:

United States callers: +1 844 231 9804

callers: +1 844 231 9804 International callers: +1 402 858 7998

Passcode: 5075109

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

