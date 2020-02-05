Joanne Gouaux, a Social Entrepreneur From Silicon Valley Will Moderate "Meet The Platform Workers" on February 28th at the Reshaping Work Conference in Serbia

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reshaping Work Conference South East and East European Edition, takes place on the 27th and 28th of February 2020 in Novi Sad, Serbia, bringing together leading academics, business leaders, policy makers, labor union representatives and platform workers from different parts of Europe and beyond to jointly discuss the most prominent issues of the platform economy from regional and comparative perspectives. The conference is hosted by the independent think tank Public Policy Research Center in Belgrade, Serbia.

The signature session of the Reshaping Work conference – "Meet the Platform Workers" brings together company representatives and platform workers; moderated by Joanne Gouaux, a social entrepreneur from Silicon Valley. Including platform workers in the debate about their lives and livelihoods is of crucial importance. What are their perspectives, priorities and uncertainties? What changes would they like to see with respect to how their work is organized and valued – if any? And is there a unified "they" to begin with?

"The Reshaping Work conference in Novi Sad stands out as a unique event as it sheds light at Ukraine, Serbia and Romania, countries representing the leading providers of online platform workers in Europe and beyond. Other countries in the region complement the observed trends," says Branka Andjelkovic, the Conference Director and Co-Founder of the Public Policy Research Center, "As such, they deserve a close look within the context of the future of work and gig economy which yet has to be thoroughly examined and fully understood."

Speakers at Regional Reshaping Work Novi Sad include:

Branka Andjelkovic , Co-founder, Public Policy Research Center

, Co-founder, Public Policy Research Center Mariya Gabriel , European Commissioner for EU Commission for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth (video message)

, European Commissioner for EU Commission for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth (video message) Martin Risak , Associate Professor at the Department of Labor Law and Law of Social Security, University of Vienna , leading European expert in labour law and the platform economy legislation

, Associate Professor at the Department of Labor Law and Law of Social Security, University of , leading European expert in labour law and the platform economy legislation Ionut Lacusta , Glovo, Head of Public Policy, EEMEA & EU Affairs

Reshaping Work is a non-profit initiative headquartered in Amsterdam that took off in 2016 as a way to bring stakeholders together to jointly discuss the future of work and find ways to shape it. The event has grown into a series of regionally organized events across Europe.

