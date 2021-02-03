Job.com Acquires Blockchain Startup Talenting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the blockchain powered employment site, announced today its acquisition of talent management technology startup Talenting. Talenting brings its proprietary full-scale, end-to-end blockchain-powered technology to the Job.com ecosystem, expanding the reach and capabilities of Job.com's platform and allowing for continued growth in the hiring and recruitment industry.

Job.com redefines the way companies attract, hire, and retain talent by creating a one-stop shop platform built on blockchain technology. Through streamlining the recruitment process, Job.com provides millions of candidates with a better way to discover and execute their next career move, enables employers to make smarter and less costly hiring decisions, and provides recruiters with the technology needed to keep people at the center of recruiting.

With the acquisition of Talenting, Job.com will soon also be a premier, immutable storage solution for a global cache of workers' career data. Candidates will be able to access, control, distribute, and secure a lifetime of career information with a click, while providing employers with a verifiable and trustworthy curation of services and solutions. A new technological infrastructure and intellectual property, including mobile applications, will simplify and further secure the process of accessing and sharing candidate data and evaluating potential employee viability.

"Blockchain has always been a part of the Job.com vision, and adding Talenting to our roster will greatly expand our abilities from end-to-end," said Job.com Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart. "We're committed to becoming a leader in the human capital industry, and this move expands our ecosystem to better serve all of our clients."

Talenting was founded in 2018 by Bill Inman, Dan Austin, Vinay Kumar, Sal Pazhoor, and Shankar Ramalingam with the goal of creating a platform that empowers workers to have more control over their employment data. The company's proprietary, patented, and only-of-its-kind technology bolsters Job.com's inclusive range of offerings, positioning it for significant growth, and launching it ahead of other players in the industry.

"We met Arran Stewart on a panel in 2017 and were immediately impressed by his vision," said the Talenting co-founders in a joint statement." This is an extraordinary opportunity to join forces with an exceptional group of thought leaders whose goals align well with ours. We're confident that with our contribution of technology and patented intellectual property, this group is well positioned to have a huge impact on the human capital industry."

The sale has been completed and the new technology and features will be integrated into the Job.com platform over the coming months.

About Job.com

Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer level user experiences throughout the hiring process. This combination provides true value and control to jobseekers, companies, and recruiting teams, resulting in more effective talent acquisition, better fit career moves, and a more human hiring experience. Job.com's solutions are growing and evolving rapidly to serve multiple segments of the market and will come to represent the place where individual jobseekers manage their career path and employers find their next hire.

About Talenting

Talenting is a decentralized platform and ecosystem for human capital that enables disparate data from jobs, resumes, interviews, candidates, verified credentials, reviews, projects, end-to-end recruiting processes and much more to be recorded and shared in a persistent, immutable ledger. Talenting leverages artificial intelligence to create an industry standard career score from blockchain stored data that will revolutionize hiring speed and efficiency in the emerging new era of work.

