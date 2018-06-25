Joey Chestnut Launches Line of Condiments With Online Sales Profits Benefitting Military Caregivers via Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joey Chestnut Foods:

WHO: Joey Chestnut, professional eater

WHAT: Joey Chestnut announces a new line of condiments – including Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce, Spicy Firecracker Mustard and Deli-style Mustard – with all online sales profits from joeychestnut.com sold from Monday, June 25 – Friday, July 6, 2018, being donated to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes campaign.

WHERE: Products available online at shop.joeychestnut.com

WHEN: All online sales profits from Monday, June 25 – Friday, July 6, 2018, will be donated to Hidden Heroes

WHY: Chestnut holds more competitive eating records than any other athlete in history – including titles in almost 50 disciplines including gyoza, gumbo, pizza, chicken wings and, of course, hot dogs. He has dedicated his life to becoming the greatest eater of all time and now has focused his passion for food toward creating a line of condiments (currently only available online) for hot dogs, brats, sausages and sandwiches.

"I have the greatest job in the world and my life revolves around my love for food – particularly devouring hot dogs," said Joey Chestnut, founder of Joey Chestnut Foods. "This love led me to develop a line of high-quality, American-made condiments created specifically for America's most beloved foods."

All condiment sales profits purchased from JoeyChestnut.com from Monday, June 25 – Friday, July 6, 2018, will be donated to Hidden Heroes, an initiative of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. The foundation was established by former Senator Elizabeth Dole after she witnessed the challenges facing the spouses, parents and loved ones caring for wounded warriors when her husband Senator Bob Dole was hospitalized in Walter Reed Army Medical Center for an extended period in 2011.

The Hidden Heroes campaign, chaired by actor Tom Hanks, seeks to raise awareness of the service and sacrifices of our nation's 5.5 million military caregivers and inspire individuals and communities across the country to do their part in supporting them. Additionally, Hidden Heroes connects military caregivers to a first-of-its-kind peer support community and resource directory.

"Honoring our nation's heroes and their caregivers is a cause very important to me – especially on Independence Day," said Chestnut. "Military caregivers play an essential role in the recovery process of our veterans and are more than deserving of our support. I'm proud to be partnering with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to stand up on behalf of these hidden heroes and ensure they have the help they need."

Joey will be in rigorous training preparing for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. He will be unavailable for interviews leading up to as well as shortly after the event. For more information and visual elements, visit JoeyChestnut.com.

About Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Hidden Heroes

Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting and honoring our nation's 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members and friends — who care for America's wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit and faith communities to recognize military caregivers' service and promote their well-being. The foundation's Hidden Heroes campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit www.hiddenheroes.org for more information.

