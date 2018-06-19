John Aaroe Returns from Retirement to Join Pacific Union International as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Union International, the West Coast's leading luxury real estate brand and No. 1 independent brokerage in California by total sales volume, announced today that visionary real estate icon John Aaroe is joining the company as a strategic advisor. Aaroe, the former CEO and founder of John Aaroe Group, will support the company's core initiatives, including its growth strategy and the launch of The Estates of Pacific Union division and associated philanthropic efforts.

Pacific Union International CEO Mark A. McLaughlin welcomes visionary real estate leader, John Aaroe, as a strategic advisor to the West Coast's leading residential real estate brokerage.

"I am honored and excited to rejoin this growing company and to have an active role with Pacific Union International beyond being a shareholder," Aaroe says. "It's been thrilling to observe the incredible success Pacific Union has had over the past six months, and I am inspired to once again contribute and be part of the future of this company."

"I am thrilled to have John back in the fold," Nick Segal, Pacific Union International president in Southern California, shares. "Together we are better! The collection of our intellectual capital only enhances the experiences and programs we have underway for our real estate professionals and their clients."

"We're fortunate for John's return to real estate and to join us as a strategic advisor for the Pacific Union International brand and its bright future," Pacific Union International CEO Mark A. McLaughlin adds. "I look forward to John providing his unparalleled industry experience, extraordinary people skills, and long-standing passion for philanthropy as he contributes to the further growth of our business and specifically The Estates of Pacific Union division."

Aaroe's return comes on the heels of Pacific Union's launch of Private View, a new online real estate marketplace featuring homes for sale not found on the MLS, Redfin, or Zillow that already has nearly $200 million in listings. Pacific Union was also recently named the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S. for sales volume from real estate industry media organizations REAL Trends and RISMedia. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Pacific Union the No. 1 independent brokerage by sales volume, placing the company at No. 2 overall in Los Angeles County.

Prior to his recent retirement in September 2017, Aaroe, a 43-year industry veteran, was CEO of John Aaroe Group, which he founded in 2009 and grew to 450 real estate professionals with $2.5 billion in sales volume annually. Aaroe merged John Aaroe Group with Pacific Union International in December 2016, and on Jan. 1, 2018, John Aaroe Group, along with Partners Trust and Gibson International, came together to launch the Pacific Union International brand in Southern California.

About Pacific Union International

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

