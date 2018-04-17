John Cavanaugh Named Chief Technology Officer of NetCraftsmen

NetCraftsmen President and CEO, Paul Mauritz, said, "John brings both a vendor and an enterprise customer perspective to NetCraftsmen, and has advanced our conversations with our customers related to focusing on business outcomes — not just technology. As the NetCraftsmen CTO, John will continue to drive well-crafted solutions, so our customers can Rest AssuredSM."

Said John Cavanaugh, "NetCraftsmen started as and remains a great networking consultancy. By adding Collaboration, Virtualization, Security and Business Acumen over the past few years, we are continuously striving to be the best technology consultancy, period. It is truly an honor to be CTO of such a successful and innovative organization."

Before joining NetCraftsmen, John held several positions including Executive Director and Chief Architect for Global Network Services at JPMorgan Chase. In that capacity he led a team managing Vendor Relationships, Network Architecture and Services. Prior to his role at JPMorgan Chase, he was a Distinguished Engineer at Cisco. John currently has various Cisco certifications including Cisco Certified Design Expert (CCDE) 20070002, Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE) 1066, and Cisco Certified Architect (CCAr).

