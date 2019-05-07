John D. Darer is recognized as a Pinnacle Top Settlement Expert as the President and Founder of 4structures.com, LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A solution focused company, 4structures.com, LLC offer services in settlement planning and lawsuit recovery management, mediation/negotiation support, structured settlement annuity placement and diversification strategy, implementation and/or coordination of alternative periodic payment, and more.

With over 35 years of experience in his field, Mr. Darer specializes in Settlement Planning and Financial Transitions. Multifaceted and driven, Mr. Dareris also the founder of Groove Financial Advisors, LLC, a financial advisory firm established in 2018.



Throughout his education and training, Mr. Darer received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the Syracuse University School of Management.

A testament to his capabilities, Mr. Darer holds the following certifications: Certified Financial Transitionist, Registered Settlement Planner, Licensed Insurance Agent, 2019 A.M. Best Recommended, CSSC Certified Structured Settlement Consultant, MSSC Master Structured Settlement Consultant, CeFT Certified Financial Transitions, CLTC Certification for Long Term Care, CLU Chartered Life Underwriter Certification, and ChFC Chartered Financial Consultant

