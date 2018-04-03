John W. Kennedy, CEO of New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), Ranked in New Jersey's 100 Most Powerful People by NJBIZ

In this special "Power 100" issue, the editors of NJBIZ ranked New Jersey's 100 most powerful people in New Jersey. With an aim to "identify the people impacting business in New Jersey in a positive way," NJBIZ editors looked at heads of companies and organizations, legislators, educators and other leaders around the state to find those with "impressive track records of affecting change" and who are fostering growth in their respective fields.

Kennedy is recognized as an innovator of change and has been "directly responsible for more than $1 billion in product and services sold, and has managed staffs of up to 300 people. At last year's first Manufacturing Caucus in Paterson, NJ, Kennedy spoke before a group of business leaders and legislators. There, he highlighted what is one of the state's most pressing issues and NJMEP's top priorities: narrowing the skills gap and aiding in the expansion of the state's talent pipeline."

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.7 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

