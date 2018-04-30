Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Andy can be found by connecting with ACUVUE® on the Facebook Messenger app, which has over 1.2 billion monthly active users.1 In a recent survey by LivePerson, 67 percent of respondents used chatbots for customer support in the last year.2 Research also shows that 45 percent of global chatbot users prefer communicating with chatbots for customer service inquiries.3

Andy will allow users to obtain answers to their contact lens-related questions at any time of the day from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. Like other AI-powered technologies, Andy becomes smarter with each interaction.

With Andy, Johnson & Johnson Vision aims to empower those who are considering contact lenses, while also helping new wearers who may have questions or challenges with inserting, removing or caring for their new contact lenses. Research shows that these can be barriers, causing some new users to give up. Andy is intended to be a new source of information and support in addition to that provided by eye care professionals.

"We live in a world where you can get on-demand information any time you desire it—and at Johnson & Johnson Vision, we believe eye health information should be no different," said Jacqueline Henderson, Vice President, Marketing & E-Commerce, North America. "Andy's ability to deliver fast, friendly and accurate information will help consumers make informed decisions whether they are considering contacts for the first time or are already wearing ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses."

To chat with Andy, users can search for "ACUVUE" in the Facebook Messenger app, which is free to download from the App Store® or Google Play™ store.

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. Today's it's the most trusted contact lens brand by eye care professionals (source superscript). In 2017, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers: ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guide.

ACUVUE® is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. App Store is a trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

© Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. 2018

